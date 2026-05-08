James McManus Discusses Fairbridge Asset Management Conflict on The Frankie Boyer Show

DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- James McManus, a New York & Connecticut based real estate developer, is bringing national attention to his case following an appearance on The Frankie Boyer Show , broadcast nationally on BizTalkRadio as well as WGCH in Connecticut. McManus alleges that his property and LLC interests were seized by Fairbridge Asset Management while he was recovering from sextuple heart bypass surgery despite maintaining a consistent payment history on his loan.According to McManus, Fairbridge Asset Management, led by John Lettera whom he describes as a former childhood friend and backed by institutional investors managing billions in assets, wrongly placed him in default.“This isn’t just about me,” McManus said during his radio appearance. “It’s about exposing a system that can take everything from someone even when they’ve done nothing wrong at their most vulnerable moment.”Host Frankie Boyer added, ‘This story highlights the personal challenges that can arise during complex financial disputes and the importance of transparency and communication throughout the lending process.’”The full interview can be heard here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiBp73a9HZM Attorney Andrew C. Laufer - 1 (212) 422 1020Case # 1:25-cv-10573Media Contact:

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