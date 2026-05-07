WIPN and SWAY | LIVE Reunite in Boulder for Another Year of Purpose-Driven Leadership

SWAY | LIVE · August 2–4, 2026 · Boulder, CO, where financial services leaders become not just respected and remembered, but unmistakable.

August 2–4 in Boulder, CO: advisors, TPAs, and industry leaders gather to deepen personal brand, sharpen leadership, and shape the future of financial services.

We keep coming back to SWAY because the conversations are different, they're meaningful and impactful.” — Kim Ryan, President of WIPN

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WE Inspire Promote and Network ( WIPN ) and SWAY | LIVE are partnering again this August, bringing together advisors, TPAs, consultants, and industry leaders for what’s become one of the more distinctive gatherings in financial services. SWAY | LIVE BOULDER takes place August 2–4 on the University of Colorado Boulder campus and at the LIMELIGHT Hotel. This purposefully designed event caps attendance to keep conversations real and relationships genuine. WIPN will host the Opening Gathering + Welcome Reception on Sunday evening, kicking off a full set of programming focused on personal branding, leadership, and shaping what the retirement and wealth industries look like next.“I help financial services leaders become unmistakable, so they’re not just respected and remembered, they’re chosen. That’s exactly why WIPN and SWAY belong together. Their community shows up ready to do that work,” said Sheri Fitts , Founder of SWAY | LIVE.Following the conclusion of SWAY | LIVE, the WIPN Board will convene its board meeting on Wednesday, August 5, extending the community’s time together and building on the momentum of the gathering.“We keep coming back to SWAY because the conversations are different—they’re meaningful and impactful,” said Kim Ryan, President of WIPN. “Staying through Wednesday gives our board the opportunity to channel that energy into our work together.”“I’ve watched WIPN members walk into SWAY and walk out with a clearer sense of who they are and where they’re headed. That kind of experience is worth protecting and worth showing up for, year after year,” said Roberta Hess, Past President of WIPN.For more information, visit https://swaylive.sherifitts.com About WIPN: WIPN (WE Inspire Promote and Network) advances women and allies in the retirement and financial services industry through connection, leadership, and community.About SWAY | LIVE: SWAY | LIVE brings together financial services professionals to explore purpose as the energy source behind personal branding, leadership, and lasting industry influence.

Inside SWAY | LIVE: A Beautiful Story of Ideas, Inspiration and Community

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