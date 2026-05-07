Delaware Division of the Arts Announces Second Round of Grants in Support of Arts Projects for Fiscal Year 2026

$572,573 in Rolling Grants Will Expand Community Access to Arts Experiences Across Delaware

Statewide, Del. (May 7, 2026) – The Delaware Division of the Arts (DDOA) today announced a second round of Fiscal Year 2026 grant awards through several rolling and recurring grant opportunities that support timely, community-based arts activities across the state. This round represents $572,573 awarded through 209 grants, supporting projects that help Delawareans participate in the arts at home and in their communities.

Unlike the Division’s annual grant cycle, these funding opportunities are designed for responsiveness. Rolling and recurring deadlines allow organizations, schools, libraries, senior centers, and individual artists to pursue arts programming that aligns with real-time community needs, seasonal schedules, and partnership opportunities. Awards from this round will support activities such as local performances and exhibitions, teaching artist residencies in schools, creative aging programs for adults 55+, and professional development and presentation opportunities for Delaware’s individual artists.

“Rolling grant programs are one of the most direct ways we can support Delaware communities throughout the year,” said Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “These awards help partners take action when opportunities arise, whether that is bringing artists into classrooms, launching a small community festival, expanding access for older adults, or helping an artist seize a career-building moment. This second round reflects our commitment to keeping arts participation accessible, timely, and close to home for Delawareans.”

Across Delaware, these investments will strengthen community connections while supporting the creative workforce. Small and mid-sized arts activities can generate local economic activity as audiences support nearby restaurants and businesses. They also help sustain jobs for artists, educators, technicians, and administrators. In schools and community settings, hands-on arts learning builds creativity, collaboration, and confidence, while creative aging programs reduce social isolation and promote well-being through sustained engagement in the arts.

All applications were reviewed through the Division’s established processes, including eligibility screening and, where applicable, panel-based or professional review, to ensure public funds are awarded fairly and responsibly. A complete list of FY2026 first-round grant recipients is available at arts.delaware.gov/grants-awarded.

Members of the public are encouraged to explore performances, exhibitions, and arts activities made possible through these awards. Visit DelawareScene.com to find arts and culture events statewide and sign up for the Division’s monthly Arts E-News for updates on programs, grants, and opportunities.

Funding comes from the Delaware General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, with Arts Stabilization grants supported through the Arts Consortium of Delaware, Inc. (ArtCo) endowment.

GRANT BREAKDOWN BY GRANT PROGRAM

Grant Program Number of Grants Awarded Dollars Awarded Arts Access 24 $40,660 Artist Residency 11 $24,850 TranspARTation 17 $7,813 Access Creative Aging 22 $99,659 Individual Artist Opportunity 61 $57,726 General Operating Support (DoMore24 stretch pool) 65 $200,000 Special Projects 9 $141,865 Total 209 $572,573

GRANT PROGRAM DESCRIPTIONS

Arts Organizations: Non-profit Delaware organizations whose primary mission is the promotion, production, presentation, or teaching of the arts.

General Operating Support – support of annual operating expenses to ensure that year-round participation in the arts is available to the people of Delaware. This grant category utilizes a three-year application cycle. Full applications are due every three years, with Interim applications due in the “off” years. Annual March 1 deadline.

Arts Stabilization – supports improvements to facilities owned (or under long-term lease) and operated by the organization. Arts Stabilization grants are funded through the Division’s participation in the Arts Consortium of Delaware, Inc. (ArtCo) endowment. Annual March 1 deadline.

StartUp – a comprehensive program of financial support, training, and consultation to develop and strengthen the management capacity of emerging arts for sustainable operation. . Completion of the StartUp program is a prerequisite for organizations seeking General Operating Support for the first time. Annual March 1 deadline.

Arts Access – supports small budget projects that include the presentation of performing, visual, literary, media, or folk arts in communities throughout the state. Applications must be submitted at least six weeks prior to the project start date, and are reviewed as they are received, beginning on July 1 of each year. Organizations that receive General Operating or Project Support from the Division are not eligible to apply. Rolling deadline.

Community-Based Organizations: Non-profit Delaware organizations, colleges, universities, and government entities that do not have the arts as their primary mission.

Project Support – supports arts programs provided by CBOs that assist in the growth of a vibrant cultural environment by encouraging the continued development of arts activities in communities throughout the state. College and university projects must be non-credit and serve the general community. Annual March 1 deadline.

Arts Access – supports small budget projects that include the presentation of performing, visual, literary, media, or folk arts in communities throughout the state. Applications must be submitted at least six weeks prior to the project start date, and are reviewed as they are received, beginning on July 1 of each year. Organizations that receive General Operating or Project Support from the Division are not eligible to apply. Rolling deadline.

Schools: Delaware pre-K through 12 public, charter, private, and parochial schools.

Artist Residency – grants for residencies with visual, literary, performing, or media artists working with students in the classroom or professional development workshops with teachers. Rolling deadline.

TranspARTation – grants that support transportation costs for schools to travel to Delaware arts and cultural institutions and venues for students to attend arts performances, events, and exhibits.

Arts Organizations and Schools:

Education Resource – grants to strengthen standards-based arts education projects, programs, and activities that utilize the arts education resources of the Delaware arts community or strengthen arts organizations’ capacity to serve as professional development resources for teaching artists and educators. Annual March 1 deadline.

Delaware Libraries and Senior Centers:

Creative Aging – grants to support creative aging programs designed to actively engage 55+ adults in the creative process with a professional artist in the visual, literary, or performing arts. Quarterly deadlines: January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1.

Individual Artists: Delaware residents, 18 years of age or older, not enrolled in a degree-granting program.

Artist Fellowships – supports individual artists in their work as visual, performing, media, folk, and/or literary artists. Applications are received and processed by Mid Atlantic Arts. Annual August 1 deadline.

Artist Opportunity Grants – provides up to $1,000 to support individual artists with unique professional and artistic development or presentation opportunities. Quarterly deadlines: April 1, July 15, and October 15, January 15.

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Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications

302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov