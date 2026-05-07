Shapiro Administration Invests $3.4 Million Through New PIDA Loans to Create Jobs, Help Businesses Grow in Bucks and Westmoreland Counties

The projects supported by these loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) will inject more than $7.2 million into the economy, create 135 new jobs, and retain 128 existing positions.

Since the Shapiro Administration took office in 2023, PIDA has approved $168,070,188 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $431,399,217 in private investment, the creation of 1,418 full-time jobs, and the retention of 2,601 existing jobs.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of $3.4 million in new, low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to help support business growth in Bucks and Westmoreland counties. Together, these projects will inject more than $7.2 million into the local economy, create 135 new, full-time jobs, and retain 128 existing jobs.

Governor Josh Shapiro is making Pennsylvania an economic development leader by investing in growing businesses, supporting manufacturing and other key industries, and creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians. Since 2023 under the Shapiro Administration, PIDA has approved $168,070,188 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $431,399,217 in private investment, the creation of 1,418 full-time jobs, and retention of 2,601 existing jobs.

“Through PIDA, we’re giving Pennsylvania businesses the tools they need to grow, compete, and create good-paying jobs in communities across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Siger. “These investments in Bucks and Westmoreland counties will drive new economic activity, support our manufacturing sector, and deliver real opportunities for workers and families.”

PIDA provides low-interest loans and lines of credit for eligible businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs, as well as for the development of industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. Loans can be used for: land and building acquisitions; construction and renovation costs; machinery and equipment purchases; working capital and accounts receivable lines of credits; multi-tenant facility projects; and industrial park projects.

The approved projects are as follows:

Bucks County

Michael Calvin Inc., through the Bucks County Industrial Development Authority, was approved for a 10-year, $1,00,000 loan at a 4.25 reset interest rate to assist with the acquisition and renovation of a 15,280-square-foot facility at 1741 Woodhaven Drive in Bensalem. Merchandiser Exchange Inc., the business’ service company, will be occupying 1,000 square feet of space in the new facility while Michael Calvin Inc. occupies the remaining 14,280 square feet. As part of this project, the company will create five new, full-time jobs and retain 17 existing positions. The total project cost is $2,350,000.

Westmoreland County

Premier Automation LLC, through the Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern PA, was approved for a 15-year, $2,000,000 loan at a 5.25 percent fixed interest rate to assist with the renovation of a 169,297-square-foot industrial facility at 3700 Haney Court in Murrysville. Site improvements will consist of the construction of new office areas with updated doors, flooring, ceilings, and finishes. The building will be equipped with complete mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, including rooftop HVAC units, lighting, drainage, and fixtures. Exterior improvements include repainting the building and reconstruction and expansion of the parking lot, including excavation and new asphalt paving. The total project cost is $4,084,271. The company, through the Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern PA, was also approved for a 10-year, $400,000 loan at a 5.25 percent fixed interest rate to assist with the purchase of machinery and equipment to be installed at their Murrysville facility. The equipment will directly increase capacity, efficiency, and service offerings across the business. It will allow the company to take on more complex automation and robotics projects, enable new contract manufacturing offerings, reduce reliance on external resources, and accelerate timelines for customer delivery and internal development. The total project cost is $808,581. As part of these two projects, Premier Automation LLC will create 130 new, full-time jobs and retain 111 existing positions.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have secured over $41 billion in private sector investments, creating nearly 23,000​ jobs. Analysis from Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi confirms that Pennsylvania remains the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy. Governor Shapiro is committed to making Pennsylvania an economic development leader ― his 2026-27 state budget continues to focus on boosting the Commonwealth’s economic potential and growing the economy.

For more information about PIDA or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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