Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new senior enlisted leader

MADISON, Wis. – Chief Master Sgt. Michael Alvarez became the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s ninth command chief master sergeant during a change of responsibility ceremony at the state’s joint force headquarters facility May 3.

Alvarez replaced Chief Master Sgt. Chad Workman, the state command chief since April 2023, who was selected to transition into the role of senior enlisted leader for the Wisconsin National Guard.

Brig. Gen. Bart Van Roo, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Air, lauded Workman’s many contributions to the Air National Guard both locally and nationally.

“Thank you for your great personal sacrifice and outstanding accomplishments during an ever-changing three years as state command chief,” said Van Roo. “You have accomplished so much – from evolving professional development, to helping shape deployable combat wings, ensuring rank opportunities for our enlisted force, getting bills signed into law, and making us the relevant, preferred partners for civic leaders across the state.”

Workman, whose new role is to advise Wisconsin’s adjutant general on all enlisted matters, relayed his confidence in the future of the state’s ANG under Van Roo and Alvarez’s leadership.

“You'll make a formidable team,” Workman said. “Priorities can change quickly, and I know that you will adapt to that, and our organization will be better in the long run.”

Alvarez enlisted in the ANG in 2003, serving the majority of his career as a traditional guard member for the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field. He spent 19 years holding various roles in the 115th Security Forces Squadron, culminating with his appointment as the security forces chief. In February 2023, he was selected as chief of the 115th Mission Support Group and became the 115th Fighter Wing command chief nine months later. His significant deployments include supporting Operations Enduring Freedom and Atlantic Resolve.

The chief’s civilian career reinforces his focus on public service. Alvarez earned a bachelor’s degree in English secondary education and a master’s degree in education and professional development, which he employed as a secondary education teacher for over nine years. In 2010, he earned an associate degree in criminal justice and began a career with the City of Madison Police Department. His duties to date have included patrol officer, neighborhood police officer, supervision of patrol, supervision of the K-9 team, supervision of community policing teams, supervision of a special events team platoon, and special weapons and tactics sniper team lead.

“You accomplished amazing things as Command Chief at the Fighter Wing,” Van Roo said to Alvarez. “You inspired Airmen and built teams across the wing and the state, just as I knew you would.”

Van Roo continued by challenging Alvarez to focus on readiness, personal development and advocacy for Airmen at both the state and national level.

The ceremonial transfer of responsibility was then demonstrated as the command chief’s saber was relinquished by the current command chief, before being presented to the incoming chief.

“It is a surreal and tremendous honor to stand here,” said Alvarez. “To be handed the sobering and staggering responsibility signified by the saber of the command chief of the state of Wisconsin.”

In his new role as the state command chief master sergeant, Alvarez will now advise Van Roo on enlisted matters concerning more than 2,200 Wisconsin Airmen assigned to Truax Field and the headquarters facility in Madison, Mitchell Field in Milwaukee, and Volk Field in Camp Douglas.

“Today we are welcoming two chiefs to new roles who are not just exceptional Airmen, but tough-as-nails, caring leaders of character and substance,” Van Roo stated. “I know that you both will serve as a source of strength, guidance and inspiration for us all.”