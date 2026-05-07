Louisiana National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

By Spc. Duncan C. Foote, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

NEW ORLEANS –The Louisiana National Guard’s 18th Recruiting and Retention Battalion held an official change of command ceremony at the 1-141st Field Artillery Battalion Armory on Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, May 2, 2026, marking a transition in leadership and the continuation of its recruiting and retention mission.

During the ceremony, Col. Joseph M. Barnett relinquished command of the battalion to Lt. Col. Nicholas Acosta. The formal transfer of authority signifies the passing of responsibility for the unit’s mission, personnel and readiness. The ceremony was officiated by Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, who presided over the traditional passing of the guidon—a longstanding military custom symbolizing the transfer of leadership and trust between commanders. The event was attended by Louisiana National Guard leaders, Soldiers, family members and distinguished guests.

Under Barnett’s leadership, the battalion achieved sustained recruiting success, including consistently strong monthly enlistment numbers and recognition at the national level. The unit maintained a high operational tempo while adapting to evolving recruiting challenges and demographic shifts across the state.

As part of the ceremony, Barnett was awarded an interim Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of his service and leadership during his tenure as commander.

The 18th Recruiting and Retention Battalion plays a critical role in sustaining the Louisiana National Guard by recruiting and retaining qualified Soldiers for the Army National Guard components. The unit oversees applicant processing, manages recruiting operations statewide and supports programs designed to strengthen force readiness and long-term force development.