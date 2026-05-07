Fort Carson volunteers amass over 60K hours in 2025

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Thirty five Soldiers and civilians were honored for their selfless service to the Mountain Post community during the annual 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Volunteer Award Recognition Ceremony May 6, 2026, at McMahon Auditorium.

In total, 576 Fort Carson volunteers contributed more than 60,000 hours to the community in 2025, resulting in a cost savings of nearly $2.1 million.

“You can quantify the hours and assign a dollar value, but you can’t put a price tag on the heart, resiliency and the selflessness you all bring to Fort Carson,” said Col. Erik Oksensvaag, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson commander, who presided over the ceremony.

The annual recognition ceremony highlights the steadfast commitment of its volunteers throughout the installation with Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medals (MOVSM), Adult and Youth Volunteers of the Year, Exemplary Volunteer Service Awards and the Kit Carson Award.

Oksenvaag said volunteers are the force multipliers that truly make Fort Carson “The Best Hometown in the Army.

“I see the heart in all our Soldiers that give their limited off-duty time to the community, our spouses who provide the backbone to all our community programs and our youth volunteers who are ready to lead by example. Your dedication strengthens our readiness and ensures our Families are supported.”

Seven Soldiers received the MOVSM for their efforts, which totaled 1,570 volunteer hours.

Five community members were honored as Volunteers of the Year. They are:

Ranya Kelly, Warriors Warehouse, 2,003 hours

Allison Jalbert, Mountain Post Santa’s Workshop (MPSW), 782 hours

Erin Law, MPSW, 760 hours

Lyla Owens, American Red Cross (ARC) at Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH), 750 hours

Alexander Mullen, Army Community Service (ACS), Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, 750 hours

Three Youth Volunteers of the Year were honored. They are:

Nathan Valle, ARC at EACH, 284 hours

Airianna Hepburn, ARC at EACH, 212 hours

Bristol Adkins, Warriors Warehouse, 100 hours

Skye Lovell, received the Kit Carson Volunteer Service Award in recognition of nearly 200 hours as the purchasing manager for MPSW.

“I really like to give back,” Lovell said. “I feel that we all have a duty to give back to our community.”

To learn more about volunteer opportunities around the installation, contact Army Community Service at 719-526-1082.