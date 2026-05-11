SCFCC Highlights Multi-Doctor Team, Family-Focused Care, and Therapeutic Massage Services in State College, Pennsylvania

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- State College Family Chiropractic Center , located at 905 West Beaver Avenue in State College, Pennsylvania, is proud to highlight the experienced providers and whole-family care philosophy that have made the practice a trusted part of the community for decades. Led by Dr. John Scipione , joined by Dr. Joe Cavazos and licensed massage therapist Dana Douglas, LMT, the practice continues to provide personalized chiropractic care, therapeutic massage, and movement education for residents in State College and surrounding communities.Situated in the heart of State College, State College Family Chiropractic Center has built its reputation on a simple commitment: helping patients feel better, move better, and understand their bodies better. The clinic serves newborns, student-athletes, busy families, working adults, and retirees through individualized care plans tailored to each patient’s needs and goals. Patients consistently point to the practice’s excellent care, welcoming team, family-friendly atmosphere, and convenient location as reasons they continue to return and refer others.The modern identity of State College Family Chiropractic Center began taking shape in 2000 when Dr. John Scipione, Jr., a Palmer College of Chiropractic graduate, joined his father in practice and helped establish family-centered chiropractic care as the hallmark of the clinic. Since joining the practice in 2001, Dr. Scipione has become a familiar and trusted face in the State College and Penn State communities. Known for combining traditional chiropractic techniques with clear patient education, he has spent more than 25 years helping patients of all ages address discomfort, improve function, and support long-term wellness.Dr. Scipione completed his undergraduate pre-med studies at Shenandoah University before earning his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 2000. His clinical approach includes Palmer Package, Gonstead, Diversified, Activator, Thompson, and Upper Cervical methods. He believes chiropractic care can benefit nearly everyone, from the very active to the very inactive, and works closely with patients to address trouble spots while supporting overall health and mobility. Originally from Winchester, Virginia, Dr. Scipione has embraced the State College community and remains active in local groups and nonprofit organizations.Joining the practice’s next chapter is Dr. Joe Cavazos, a Doctor of Chiropractic who brings fresh clinical training and a personal passion for chiropractic care. Dr. Cavazos earned both his undergraduate education and chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Iowa, graduating in 2020, and joined State College Family Chiropractic Center in 2023 after beginning practice in Pennsylvania in October 2022. His interest in chiropractic began after a little league baseball injury was successfully treated by his family chiropractor, an experience that inspired his career path.Today, Dr. Cavazos applies that same sense of purpose to caring for patients and serving the community. His techniques include Palmer Package, Gonstead, Diversified, Activator, Thompson, and Upper Cervical, and he is also certified in adjunctive procedures. With a strong interest in helping families and athletes, Dr. Cavazos contributes to the practice’s mission of delivering hands-on, patient-centered care rooted in proven methods and responsive to modern patient needs.Further strengthening the practice’s whole-person approach is Dana Douglas, LMT, a licensed massage therapist with more than 20 years of experience. Dana offers massage therapy that blends soothing relaxation techniques with deeper myofascial work. Each session is tailored to support healing, reduce tension, and help restore balance to both body and mind. For patients who feel stiff, sore, stressed, or physically out of sync, her therapeutic approach provides meaningful relief in a calm and caring environment.Massage therapy at State College Family Chiropractic Center is designed to do more than help patients relax. Integrated with the clinic’s chiropractic services, Dana’s work supports wellness by helping relieve tight muscles, joint stiffness, and soreness while improving circulation, flexibility, and posture. Massage therapy can also support recovery from sports, daily activity, auto, and work-related injuries while promoting stress reduction, better sleep, and overall well-being. This collaborative care model gives patients the benefit of a team approach to healing and function.Dana offers several session lengths to meet different goals and schedules. A 30-minute therapeutic massage is ideal for targeting a single problem area such as the neck, shoulders, lower back, or feet. A 45-minute session allows time for multiple areas or deeper focused work, while a 60-minute session offers a fuller therapeutic experience combining relaxation, improved blood flow, and better joint mobility. Patients seeking more extensive treatment can choose 75-minute sessions for deeper restoration or 90-minute sessions for a comprehensive and deeply restorative experience.Together, Dr. John Scipione, Dr. Joe Cavazos, and Dana Douglas represent a balanced and capable team. Their combined experience allows State College Family Chiropractic Center to honor its long-standing foundation while evolving to meet today’s patient needs. With seasoned leadership, newer clinical perspective, therapeutic massage services, and a strong emphasis on education, the practice is well-positioned to serve State College families for years to come.“State College Family Chiropractic Center has always been about caring for people in a way that feels personal, practical, and supportive,” said a representative for the practice. “We are proud of the trust we’ve built in this community over the years, and our team reflects that commitment every day. With Dr. John Scipione’s decades of experience, Dr. Joe Cavazos’s energy and clinical training, and Dana Douglas’s skilled massage therapy, we are able to offer patients a well-rounded experience centered on learning, healing, and long-term wellness.”State College Family Chiropractic Center maintains accessible office hours throughout the week. The clinic is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. and 2:40 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The office is closed Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.Residents of State College, Boalsburg, Bellefonte, Lemont, and nearby communities seeking chiropractic care, massage therapy, and practical wellness guidance can find all three under one roof at State College Family Chiropractic Center.To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit State College Family Chiropractic Center at 905 West Beaver Avenue, State College, Pennsylvania 16801.

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