New Book ‘Seen Known Valued’ Challenges Outdated 'Career Fit' Culture, Introducing a New Framework for Career Belonging

New book releases on May 20, 2026

Identity expert Dr. Sarabeth Berk Bickerton reveals why workforce systems fail professionals and how to reclaim identity in a world of rigid job titles.

Career fit may help people find jobs, but it often fails to explain why so many capable people still feel misunderstood in their work.” — Dr. Sarabeth Berk Bickerton

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global workforce grapples with record levels of burnout and a fundamental shift in how employees value their time, traditional career advice is proving insufficient. Author, researcher, and professional identity expert Dr. Sarabeth Berk Bickerton announces a timely solution with the release of her new book, " Seen, Known, Valued : How to Achieve Career Belonging in a Workforce Obsessed with Fit," available May 20, 2026.In Seen, Known, Valued, Dr. Bickerton introduces the concept of career belonging: a modern framework that moves beyond conventional ideas of career fit, job titles, and external success to help people understand who they are in their work, how they want to be recognized, and what it means for a career to genuinely belong to them. As she writes, many professionals today are not simply looking for the next right role, but are longing to feel “seen, known, and valued” in ways that reflect the full complexity of who they are.The book argues that workforce systems rely on outdated assumptions that reduce people to skills, credentials, and narrow role definitions, even as careers become increasingly nonlinear, multidimensional, and identity-driven. Drawing from research, interviews, lived stories, and years of work with clients navigating professional identity challenges, Dr. Bickerton offers readers fresh language for making sense of career misalignment, professional identity crises, and the growing gap between who people are and how work sees them.The book includes original tools and frameworks such as the Career Belonging Matrix, States of Career Being, little c and Big C Careers, and a practical five-step process that helps readers clarify their authentic professional identity, define what matters most in their work, and translate those insights into everyday career decisions. One core lesson of the book is that becoming seen, known, and valued begins internally before it can be reflected externally. As Dr. Bickerton explains, “If you want to be seen, known, and valued, you have to know who you are first and foremost.”Unlike traditional career books focused on skill building or improving performance, Seen, Known, Valued addresses a broader cultural shift: how people define success, meaning, and belonging in modern work. The book is especially relevant to professionals whose value does not fit neatly into conventional categories, including hybrid thinkers, multidimensional professionals, and those navigating reinvention across sectors and life stages.Dr. Bickerton is the founder of More Than My Title , an identity-based career development platform that helps individuals and organizations rethink how professional identity is understood and expressed. Her earlier work on hybrid professional identity has been used by professionals across industries seeking language for careers that do not fit into labels.A TEDx speaker with a doctorate in curriculum and instruction, Dr. Bickerton’s work sits at the intersection of professional identity, modern career development, and the future of work. Her writing and speaking challenge long-held assumptions about how people are evaluated, categorized, and developed professionally.Seen, Known, Valued will be available through major online retailers beginning May 20, 2026.About Dr. Sarabeth Berk BickertonDr. Sarabeth Berk Bickerton is an author, researcher, speaker, and founder of More Than My Title, a platform advancing identity-based career development. She is the author of the new book Seen, Known, Valued (2026) and the earlier work More Than My Title, both of which explore frameworks that help professionals understand who they are in their work beyond job titles alone. Her research focuses on professional identity, career belonging, and how modern workforce systems can better recognize human complexity.Review copies of Seen, Known, Valued are available upon request for journalists and reviewers.

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