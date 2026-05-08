Contact BioSolutions, Maker of FireHawk® Bioherbicide, Joins Industry Leaders at American Regeneration Conference

American Regeneration Conference Round Table American Regeneration Conference Group Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Managing director Dr. Frank Glatz participated in roundtable discussions on the future of regenerative agriculture

Weed control at scale remains a key hurdle to the widespread adoption of regenerative practices, so we found ourselves continually circling back to it throughout the discussions.” — Dr. Frank Glatz, Managing Director of Contact BioSolutions

BANDERA, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Dr. Frank Glatz represented Contact BioSolutions, the maker of FireHawk® Bioherbicide , at the American Regeneration Conference earlier this week. Held at Sovereignty Ranch in Bandera, Texas, the two-day conference brought together leaders across agriculture, policy, and science to explore the future of regenerative agriculture in America, with a strong emphasis on restoring soil health and building resilient communities.As Managing Director of Contact BioSolutions, Dr. Glatz participated in a roundtable discussion with industry leaders and special guest Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., focusing on the pressing issue of reducing reliance on conventional chemical inputs in agriculture. The discussions aligned with many of the goals laid out in Secretary Kennedy’s $700 million Regenerative Pilot Program, which was recently announced in collaboration with the USDA and aims to help farmers transition towards regenerative systems. Identifying effective alternatives to conventional herbicides remains an important component of that transition.“The conference wasn’t just about the regenerative future that we want to see, but the practical steps we need to take to get there,” said Dr. Glatz. “Weed control at scale remains a key hurdle to the widespread adoption of regenerative practices, so we found ourselves continually circling back to it throughout the discussions. It was enlightening to bring together so much expertise from across disciplines to help create a clearer vision for the future.”The conference comes on the heels of a regulatory milestone for FireHawk, as its Super Concentrate product is now EPA-registered in 47 states. FireHawk continues to build momentum among landscaping professionals, commercial operators, municipalities, and agricultural users seeking new weed management solutions.“The regenerative movement is gaining momentum globally,” said Dr. Glatz. “As adoption increases, solutions that balance performance with sustainability will be essential, and we’re excited to see how innovation continues to evolve across different markets.”By bringing together entrepreneurs, policymakers, farmers, researchers, and more, the conference provided a valuable platform for collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the regenerative agricultural space. Contact BioSolutions was honored to participate and will continue to build on these insights as the company expands into international markets.

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