ICAIE Releases New Infographic: The Growing Threat Posed By Illicit Trade of Counterfeit Medicines in Mexico

ICAIE

Diversification by Cartels into Pharmaceuticals Expands the Lucrative Illicit Trade in the Americas

Drug cartels' illicit empires now include a growing dominance in the trafficking of fake medicines and counterfeit pharmaceuticals, a multi-billion illicit industry in Mexico and across the Americas.” — David M. Luna

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICAIE releases new May 2026 Infographic on illicit trade of counterfeit medicines in Mexico and the Americas by the drug cartels that have also been designated by the United States and Canada as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) for their armed violence, drug-fentanyl trafficking, illicit trade and other threats to their respective national security.The Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) and other Mexican cartels find diversification into the pharmaceutical sector very lucrative, earning hundreds of millions of dollars from fake, counterfeit, and diverted medicines.– COFEPRIS reports a 300% increase in falsified drug types since 2019.– AMIF estimates that 60% of medicines in Mexico are stolen, expired, falsified, or made without basic quality control.– A 2023 UCLA study found 1 in 3 border pharmacies sold fake meds—68% without prescriptions.– An LA Times investigation found 50%+ of opioid pills tested in Mexico were counterfeit, often containing fentanyl or meth.– Many of these fake pills often mimic Adderall, Xanax, OxyContin, and Percocet—and may contain fentanyl or xylazine.– 12 of 15 Adderall samples contained illicit substances—even in factory-sealed bottles.– In El Santuario, Guadalajara, cartels sell fake meds openly, costing the legal sector over $1B/year.– Vendors and pharmacists are often coerced into selling fakes alongside real medicines.– Many fake drugs target U.S. tourists, disguised as legitimate prescriptions.– Diverted medicines are real but sold illegally, often expired, stolen, or improperly stored.Find ICAIE May 2026 Infographic at: https://icaie.com/2026/05/illicit-trade-of-counterfeit-medicines-in-mexico-diversification-by-cartels-into- pharmaceuticals -expands-the-lucrative-illicit-trade-in-the-americas/

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