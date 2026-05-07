SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. - San Diego Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents stop another smuggling attempt of hard narcotics along Interstate 5.

On April 28, at 7:28 a.m., agents assigned to the San Clemente Border Patrol Station conducted a vehicle stop on the northbound lanes of the I-5 freeway. A Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered 29 packages of suspected narcotics concealed under a non-factory compartment on the floor of the vehicle.

Agents took the driver, packages, and vehicle to a nearby Border Patrol station for further processing. The contents of the packages tested positive for cocaine, with a total weight of 78.04 pounds and an estimated street value of $1,498,368.

Agents turned over the driver and narcotics to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The driver, a United States Citizen, will face prosecution. The vehicle was seized by the Border Patrol.

U.S. Border Patrol agents seize cocaine worth nearly $1.5M

“This significant cocaine seizure highlights the critical role our agents play in disrupting transnational drug trafficking operations,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre. “The vigilance of our agents, the capability of our K-9 teams, and our strong partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration were all instrumental in keeping these drugs off our streets and protecting our communities.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.