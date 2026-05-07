Philadelphia CBP officers, K9 Nitro seize $44k in unreported currency from Mexico-bound traveler

PHILADELPHIA – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over $44,000 in unreported currency after a currency detector dog alerted to a passenger boarding a flight to Cancun, Mexico at Philadelphia International Airport on April 30.

CBP currency detector dog Nitro alerted to a Mexico-bound man and CBP officers discovered over $44,000 in unreported currency.

CBP officers were conducting outbound enforcement when K9 Nitro, a 3-year-old male chocolate Labrador retriever trained to detect bulk currency, firearms, and ammunition, alerted to a 54-year-old man. Officers advised the traveler of federal currency reporting laws and asked the man how much currency he possessed. The man declared verbally, and in writing, that he had $10,000.

During a subsequent inspection, CBP officers discovered currency in his pockets, in separate envelopes, and inside his carryon bag. The combined currency totaled $44,690. Officers seized all currency due to the violation federal currency reporting laws.

For humanitarian purposes, CBP officers returned $240 to the traveler–a naturalized U.S. citizen from Peru–and released him.

Travelers may carry any amount of currency and other monetary instruments that they choose, but any amounts over $10,000 must be reported to the U.S. Treasury on a U.S. Treasury Department Report of International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments form [FinCEN 105].

“This traveler concealed currency in multiple locations for the purpose of evading federal currency reporting laws, but no amount of concealment can hide bulk currency from Customs and Border Protection officers and especially from CBP canine Nitro,” said Acting Area Port Director Elliott Ortiz, CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia. “We are quickly approaching the busy summer travel season, and CBP urges travelers to truthfully report all currency they possess to a CBP officer during inspection or face severe consequences as this traveler learned.”

Travelers on international flights are reminded to report currency $10,000 or more to a CBP officer.

Canine Nitro is trained to detect currency, firearms, and ammunition.

The FinCEN 105 currency reporting form takes just a few minutes to complete. CBP even streamlined the compliance process so that travelers can complete and submit the form online at https://fincen105.cbp.dhs.gov prior to arriving at their airport departure gate.

Travelers may also ask CBP officers at their departure gate for assistance in completing the FinCEN 105 form.

Witnessing their currency being seized is a very serious consequence; however, accountability may not stop there. Travelers also risk missing their flight if the CBP examination results in seizure, and violators face potential criminal prosecution for bulk currency smuggling.

CBP officers and agents seized an average of about $180,000 in unreported or illicit currency every day along our nation’s borders during fiscal year 2025. Click on CBP enforcement stats to see what else CBP accomplished while protecting our national security and enforcing U.S. laws.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

Learn more at www.CBP.gov.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office on X @DFOBaltimore for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos, and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram @cbpfieldops.