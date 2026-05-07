CASA of the Eastern Panhandle Announces Elizabeth McCoy as Incoming Executive Director

Beth brings tremendous integrity, compassion, and leadership to this role” — Michelle Sudduth

MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CASA of the Eastern Panhandle (CASA-EP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth “Beth” McCoy as its incoming Executive Director, effective June 8, 2026. McCoy brings more than 25 years of leadership experience, a longstanding commitment to children and families in the Eastern Panhandle, and a reputation for compassionate, collaborative, and mission-driven leadership. She will work alongside current Executive Director Michelle Sudduth during a leadership transition period in June before Sudduth’s retirement at the end of the month.McCoy joins CASA-EP from Berkeley County Schools, where she was widely recognized for her proactive leadership, relationship-building skills, and unwavering focus on creating positive, inclusive environments that support the educational, social, and emotional well-being of children. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a deep commitment to serving young people and helping children overcome barriers to success — experience that aligns closely with CASA-EP’s mission of advocating for children involved in abuse and neglect proceedings in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties.McCoy assumes leadership of CASA-EP at a time of tremendous organizational strength and momentum. Over the past decade, the organization has experienced significant growth in both size and scope, expanding from a small advocacy organization into a regional leader in child advocacy and youth support services. Today, CASA-EP employs 11 full-time staff members and provides core court-appointed advocacy services for children involved in abuse and neglect proceedings, while also operating innovative programs including Fostering Futures Forward, Mentorship Pathway, Education Advocacy, Family Visitation, and Permanency Services.While CASA-EP staff and volunteers currently serve more than 400 children each year, many vulnerable children in the Eastern Panhandle are still waiting for a dedicated court appointed advocate. McCoy is committed to building on CASA-EP’s strong foundation and continuing the organization’s efforts to ensure that every child navigating the abuse and neglect court system has a caring, consistent advocate by their side.Kim Himes, President of the CASA-EP Board of Directors, shared her enthusiasm for the organization’s next chapter.“I am truly excited to welcome Beth as the next Executive Director of CASA-EP,” said Himes. “Beth brings exceptional leadership, deep compassion, and a genuine commitment to children and families in our community. Her experience, vision, and heart for CASA’s mission make her the ideal person to lead the organization into its next chapter. I am confident that under Beth’s leadership, CASA-EP will continue to strengthen and expand its impact for vulnerable children across the Eastern Panhandle.”McCoy said she is honored to continue serving children in the community through CASA-EP’s work.“I am deeply honored and excited for the opportunity to serve the children of the Eastern Panhandle in this new capacity,” said McCoy. “My years working within the public school system have given me a strong foundation and a unique understanding of the challenges many children and families face. I believe every child deserves safety, support, stability, and the opportunity to thrive within a caring community. CASA-EP has built an extraordinary reputation for advocacy and service under Michelle’s leadership, and I am eager to build upon that success alongside the dedicated staff, volunteers, board members, and supporters who make this work possible.”Sudduth, who has served as Executive Director since 2018, expressed strong confidence in McCoy’s leadership and the future of the organization.“Beth brings tremendous integrity, compassion, and leadership to this role,” said Sudduth. “She understands the importance of building strong relationships, supporting staff and volunteers, and always keeping children at the center of the work. I could not be more excited for CASA-EP’s future under her leadership.”To learn more about CASA of the Eastern Panhandle, volunteer, or support its mission, visit CASA of the Eastern Panhandle.About CASA of the Eastern PanhandleCASA of the Eastern Panhandle (CASA-EP) is a nonprofit organization serving children involved in abuse and neglect proceedings in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties, West Virginia. Specially trained volunteer advocates are appointed by the court to advocate for each child’s safety, stability, permanency, and well-being. In addition to courtroom advocacy, CASA-EP provides programs and services that support youth development, education advocacy, family stability, and long-term positive outcomes for vulnerable children and families.

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