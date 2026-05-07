CBP advises public of construction, delays at Calexico West port

CALEXICO, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is advising the public to plan for potential delays when traveling from Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, into the United States through the Calexico West Port of Entry vehicle lanes.

Beginning May 12, 2026, construction will commence at the port of entry and is expected to last approximately four months. During this period, construction crews will install new equipment to enhance operations and infrastructure. While vehicle processing will continue, travelers should anticipate potential delays.

CBP encourages travelers to allow extra time for crossing and to monitor border wait times in advance.

Travelers can monitor wait times on the CBP Border Wait Times website or by downloading the Border Wait Times mobile app on their smartphones.

Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on X and Instagram at @DFOSanDiegoCA for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.