Capital Linguists Provides Top-Notch Certified Spanish Interpretation and Translation Services Across the USA

ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 Certified Spanish Language Services for Healthcare, Legal, Government, and Corporate Clients

WA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Linguists , a US-based language services agency, provides certified Spanish interpretation and translation to hospitals, law firms, government agencies, and corporate clients nationwide. With ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certifications, Capital Linguists supports organizations serving the largest non-English-speaking population in the United States.According to the 2024 American Community Survey, 44.9 million people in the U.S. age five and older speak Spanish at home, more than twice the 1990 figure. Census data reports Hispanics accounted for 51% of total US population growth from 2010 to 2020, with the population reaching 62.1 million. Demand for Spanish-language services has climbed across the healthcare, legal, federal contracting, and corporate sectors, where regulatory compliance and accuracy carry direct operational consequences.Capital Linguists provides certified Spanish translation services backed by a signed Certificate of Translation Accuracy, plus on-site, video remote (VRI), and over-the-phone (OPI) Spanish interpretation in accordance with ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 standards."Spanish language services are no longer a specialty offering. They are core operational infrastructure for hospitals, law firms, and government agencies serving Spanish-speaking communities across the United States," said Philip Rosen, Managing Director of Capital Linguists. "Our clients need credentialed Spanish interpreters and certified translators who understand the regulatory weight of the work. ISO certification, professional credentials, and dedicated project management are not differentiators in this market. They are the baseline."Capital Linguists draws Spanish interpreters and translators from a network of 20,000+ vetted linguists worldwide. Spanish interpreters hold credentials from professional bodies including the American Translators Association (ATA), National Association of Judiciary Interpreters and Translators (NAJIT), Certification Commission for Healthcare Interpreters (CCHI), and National Board of Certification for Medical Interpreters (NBCMI). Court-certified Spanish interpreters credentialed through the Federal Court Interpreter Certification Examination (FCICE) handle federal court proceedings, with state-certified interpreters available for state court matters.Spanish language services from Capital Linguists cover six core sectors:Healthcare: Spanish medical interpreters working under HIPAA-compliant protocols for hospitals, clinics, and public health agenciesLegal: Court-experienced Spanish interpreters for depositions, hearings, arbitration, and client-attorney consultationsGovernment and federal contracting: Spanish translation and interpretation for federal agencies, regulatory bodies, and policy organizationsCorporate: Spanish business interpreters for negotiations, board meetings, and executive briefingsEducation: Spanish interpreters for parent-teacher conferences, training, and academic settingsNGO and community: Spanish translation and interpreting for outreach and social servicesCapital Linguists rounds out its Spanish offering with website localization, transcreation for marketing campaigns, multilingual video subtitling, and document translation across legal, medical, and corporate categories. Standard certified translation turnaround requires at least two business days, with rush options available at additional cost."What sets professional Spanish language services apart is not just linguistic accuracy. It is the operational discipline behind every assignment," said Kathy Gallo, Senior Project Manager at Capital Linguists. "Every Spanish translation goes through our TEP process, translation, editing, and proofreading by separate qualified linguists. Every Spanish interpreter receives briefing materials and glossaries in advance. The work has to land right the first time."Capital Linguists operates from offices in Boston, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and New York, with on-site Spanish interpreters and translators available across most US states. Capital Linguists offers 24/7 availability for short-notice interpretation and same-day quotes for new assignments.For more information, visit capitallinguists.com or contact info@capitallinguists.com.About Capital LinguistsCapital Linguists is a US-based interpreting and translation agency providing professional language services in 200+ languages. With a focus on legal, medical, government, and corporate sectors, Capital Linguists holds ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certifications and operates a network of 20,000+ vetted translators and interpreters worldwide. Capital Linguists has offices in Boston, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and New York, with 24/7 service availability across the USA. For more information, visit capitallinguists.com.Media ContactEmail: info@capitallinguists.comPhone: (612) 817-7744Web: capitallinguists.com

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