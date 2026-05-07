Orlando Pirates Host Fishers Freight on May 9 at Kia Center for Mother’s Month and 'Tackle Cancer' Game

The Orlando Pirates gear up to face Fishers Freight on May 9 at Kia Center in a special “Tackle Cancer” night More than a game: join the Orlando Pirates on May 9 as they take the field to honor strength, resilience, and the fight against cancer.

Pirates host May 9 IFL matchup honoring mothers and raising cancer awareness, blending football, family, and community at Kia Center.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando Pirates will host the Fishers Freight on May 9 at 6:00 PM at the Kia Center in a special Indoor Football League matchup that will combine the excitement of professional indoor football with a meaningful community tribute.

The game will take place during Mother’s Month, and the organization will recognize the mothers of Pirates players as part of the evening’s celebration. The event will also feature the team’s “Tackle Cancer” theme, highlighting cancer awareness in partnership with one of Orlando’s leading hospitals.

Fans attending the game will experience a night that brings together football, family, and community. The recognition of players’ mothers reflects the important role they have played in supporting and shaping the athletes both on and off the field, while the Tackle Cancer initiative will shine a light on the ongoing fight against the disease and the importance of supporting patients, survivors, and their families.

The Pirates enter the game with a 3–2 record during the 2026 Indoor Football League season. Offensively, the Orlando Pirates has been led by several key contributors, including running back Pooka Williams, quarterback Paxton DeLaurent, and wide receiver Thomas Owens, who have helped power the team’s scoring attack throughout the season.

The May 9 matchup gives fans an opportunity to support the Pirates at home while also participating in a night dedicated to honoring mothers and raising awareness in the fight against cancer.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM at the Kia Center in Orlando.

Tickets and additional information about the 2026 Orlando Pirates season are available at www.orlandopirates.com or by contacting contact@orlandopirates.com.

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