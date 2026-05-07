Global Hospital Equipment Market to Hit $139.8 Billion by 2034, Kinmed Reports

Kinmed Hospital

Kinmed's new procurement guide covers five hospital departments and reveals the 8–12% hidden costs in installation, training, and service contracts.

Most hospitals don't have a procurement problem — they have a planning problem. The equipment is straightforward to buy. The hard part is what the device will really cost over ten years.” — Mr. Zhong

SHANGHAI, CHINA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global hospital equipment and supplies market reached USD 49.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 139.8 billion by 2034 at a 12.25 percent compound annualgrowth rate, according to Precedence Research. To help hospital procurement teams capture value in that expanding market, Kinmed, a global B2B trading platform for medical devices and consumables,today released a comprehensive 2026 hospital equipment procurement guide The guide addresses what Kinmed identifies as healthcare procurement's biggest blind spot: the gap between unit-price negotiation and total cost of ownership over a piece of equipment's full ten-yearservice life. Industry data cited in the guide shows installation, staff training, facility modifications, and ongoing service contracts can add 8 to 12 percent on top of the original purchase price.U.S. hospitals alone spend roughly USD 93 billion per year on medical equipment lifecycle costs, including personnel and technology implementation, according to ECRI Institute estimates."Most hospitals don't have a procurement problem — they have a planning problem," said James Lee, Founder of Kinmed. "The equipment itself is straightforward to buy. The hard part is figuring out whatyou actually need, who should be involved in that decision, and what the device will really cost over ten years."Five Hospital Departments, Different SpecificationsThe Kinmed guide is organized around the five clinical departments that account for most hospital equipment spend: emergency department and ICU, operating theater, diagnostic imaging, general wards, andlaboratory services. Each department has distinct technical requirements, regulatory expectations, and infrastructure dependencies.Emergency and ICU procurement requires patient monitors with redundant gas and electrical sources and central monitoring integration before purchase orders go out. Operating theaters demandpositive-pressure air conditioning, HEPA filtration, and specific equipment compatibility — closed-loop anesthesia systems for laparoscopic procedures, radiolucent operating tables for trauma rooms withintraoperative imaging.Diagnostic imaging procurement is one of the longest cycles in hospital purchasing, particularly for CT and MRI installations where shielding requirements and field-strength specifications drivemulti-month planning. AI-enabled medical devices — projected to reach USD 96.5 billion by 2030, with radiology accounting for roughly 35 percent of that market according to Future Market Insights — makeAI-readiness an explicit specification in modern imaging RFQs.Why Procurement Infrastructure Is Catching UpThe healthcare supply chain management market, valued at USD 3.93 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 11.35 billion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. That growth reflects howseriously hospital systems are investing in better procurement infrastructure, not just better equipment.Kinmed attributes the surge to three converging trends: chronic disease rates continuing to climb across emerging and developed markets; new hospital construction across the Middle East and SoutheastAsia driven by population growth and government healthcare investment; and aging equipment in established hospital systems reaching end-of-service life simultaneously."Buyers are facing a once-in-a-decade replacement cycle," said Lee. "The risk isn't that hospitals will fail to spend the money — they will. The risk is that they will spend it without the framework toknow whether they got value."Practical Resources for Procurement TeamsThe guide includes a frequently asked questions section addressing the procurement decisions most teams face: the typical procurement process timeline, which departments drive most equipment spend, whatcertifications a supplier must hold, how to score vendors objectively, and how to calculate total cost of ownership across a device's full service life.The full guide is published in English, with translations in Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, and German to serve Kinmed's primary buyer markets across the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, Africa, andSoutheast Asia.This release follows Kinmed's March 2026 publication on the MENA medical device market outlook , which projected the regional market reaching USD 14.37 billion by 2030.About KinmedKinmed is a B2B medical device trading platform connecting hospital and distributor buyers worldwide with CE-marked, ISO 13485-certified manufacturers. The company supplies surgical consumables,personal protective equipment, diagnostic supplies, and hospital equipment to buyers in over 50 countries, with concentrations in the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, andSoutheast Asia. The Kinmed product catalog and procurement advisory services are available at chinakinmed.com.

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