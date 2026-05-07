Coastal Gateway Advances Canada–U.S. Shipbuilding and Trade Infrastructure Discussions from Washington, D.C.

Coastal Gateway Port￼ announced today that company representatives participated in strategic infrastructure and industrial discussions

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SelectUSA meetings focused on Pacific trade expansion, advanced manufacturing, shipbuilding capacity, and resilient North American supply chains Coastal Gateway Port ￼ announced today that company representatives participated in strategic infrastructure and industrial discussions during the as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to advance Canadian-led shipbuilding, marine logistics, and trade infrastructure development.The Washington meetings brought together stakeholders connected to the National Science Foundation, members of the U.S. Consulate, leadership connected to the Port of Portland, and Alberta’s Ambassador to the United States, Nathan Cooper.Discussions focused on long-term opportunities involving:* North American shipbuilding and repair capacity* Pacific trade and marine logistics infrastructure* Advanced engineering and industrial innovation* Critical mineral and energy transportation corridors* Supply-chain resilience and industrial security* Workforce development and technology integration* Canada–U.S. infrastructure collaborationThe company stated that growing pressure on North American supply chains, transportation systems, and industrial manufacturing capacity is creating increased interest in modern infrastructure partnerships capable of supporting long-term economic development and strategic trade resilience.“Our meetings in Washington highlighted the increasing importance of coordinated Canada–U.S. infrastructure and industrial collaboration,” said Mike Butler, CEO of Coastal Gateway Port￼. “There is significant interest in modern shipbuilding capacity, advanced engineering partnerships, supply-chain resilience, and long-term Pacific trade infrastructure development.”Coastal Gateway noted that discussions explored future opportunities for collaboration involving advanced manufacturing, transportation infrastructure, marine logistics, and industrial development initiatives across North America.The company continues advancing its long-term vision for sustainable port infrastructure, marine industry expansion, transportation connectivity, and Canadian-led industrial development in Western Canada.Media AvailabilityRepresentatives from Coastal Gateway are available for interviews regarding:* North American shipbuilding opportunities* Pacific trade infrastructure development* Canada–U.S. industrial cooperation* Supply-chain resilience and critical minerals* Advanced manufacturing partnerships* Future port and transportation investment opportunitiesMedia Contact:Mike Butler, CEOCoastal Gateway Port￼

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