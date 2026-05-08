ANK Behavioral Health Launches New Website to Enhance Access to Psychiatric Care in New Jersey
Sometimes what helps most is having consistent, focused support as you work through stress, change, or ongoing challenges.
Mount Laurel, NJ, practice modern telehealth platform featuring psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and evidence-based mental health care for adults
Founded in 2021, ANK Behavioral Health provides comprehensive psychiatric services including diagnostic evaluations, medication management, and integrated psychotherapy for adults ages 18 to 65. The new website streamlines the patient experience, making it easier for individuals across New Jersey to access high-quality mental health care without sacrificing clinical depth or personal connection.
A Modern Digital Experience Designed for Accessibility
The newly launched ANK Behavioral Health website introduces a clean, user-friendly interface designed to simplify access to psychiatric services in Mount Laurel and across New Jersey. Patients can now easily schedule appointments online, complete intake forms, and access important information about services and treatment approaches.
“Our goal was to create a digital experience that reflects how we actually practice,” said Alyssa Killion, MSN, APN, PMHNP-BC, Founder and Lead Clinician of ANK Behavioral Health. “Psychiatric care should feel structured, clear, and accessible—not rushed or confusing. The new website helps patients understand what to expect and makes it easier to take that first step toward care.”
The platform supports the practice’s telehealth model, allowing patients throughout Burlington County, South Jersey, and statewide New Jersey to receive consistent, high-quality psychiatric care from the comfort of their homes.
Comprehensive Psychiatric Services in New Jersey
ANK Behavioral Health offers a focused range of outpatient psychiatric services designed to provide clarity, stability, and long-term mental wellness.
Comprehensive Psychiatric Evaluations
Initial evaluations are scheduled for 60 to 90 minutes and provide in-depth diagnostic clarification. These sessions include full psychiatric history, prior treatment review, and collaborative treatment planning. Patients leave with a clear understanding of their diagnosis and next steps.
Medication Management with Integrated Psychotherapy
Follow-up appointments (30 to 45 minutes) go beyond standard medication checks. Each session incorporates psychoeducation and evidence-based therapeutic approaches such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and motivational interviewing.
Telepsychiatry Across New Jersey
All services are delivered via secure, HIPAA-compliant video appointments, making psychiatric care accessible to patients throughout Mount Laurel, Burlington County, and across New Jersey without geographic barriers.
A Thoughtful, Evidence-Based Approach to Mental Health Care
ANK Behavioral Health is built on a clinical philosophy that prioritizes diagnostic accuracy, patient education, and collaborative decision-making.
“Many patients come to us after experiencing rushed or incomplete psychiatric care,” said Killion. “We’ve structured this practice to be different—longer appointments, clear explanations, and treatment plans that patients actually understand and feel confident about.”
The practice integrates evidence-based psychopharmacology with therapeutic techniques, ensuring patients receive comprehensive, well-rounded care. Treatment is grounded in conservative, ethical prescribing and a commitment to long-term stability rather than quick fixes.
Conditions Treated for New Jersey Residents
ANK Behavioral Health provides mental health treatment for adults in Mount Laurel and across New Jersey experiencing a wide range of conditions, including:
Anxiety disorders (generalized anxiety, panic disorder, social anxiety)
Depressive disorders (major depression, persistent depressive disorder)
Bipolar spectrum disorders
Trauma-related conditions, including PTSD
Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)
Adjustment disorders and life stressors
Women’s mental health concerns (PMDD, postpartum mood disorders)
Sleep disturbances related to mental health
Co-occurring substance use concerns (within outpatient scope)
The practice is particularly known for diagnostic clarification, helping patients who have had prior treatment but are seeking a more accurate and thoughtful evaluation.
Accessible, Insurance-Based Mental Health Care
ANK Behavioral Health is committed to making high-quality psychiatric care in New Jersey accessible without sacrificing clinical integrity.
The practice accepts major insurance plans including Horizon BCBS of New Jersey, Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, and others. Self-pay options are also available, and all services are delivered via telehealth to maximize accessibility across Mount Laurel, Burlington County, and statewide New Jersey.
Patients benefit from:
Online scheduling and streamlined intake
Secure patient portal communication
Flexible telehealth access across New Jersey
A nonjudgmental, professional, and human-centered care experience
Getting Started with ANK Behavioral Health
New patients can schedule their initial psychiatric evaluation directly through the website. The process includes a brief screening, intake forms, and appointment confirmation—all designed to ensure a strong clinical fit and a smooth onboarding experience.
“Our aim is to remove as many barriers as possible,” Killion added. “If someone is ready to seek care, they shouldn’t have to navigate a complicated or impersonal system to get started.”
To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit https://www.ankbh.com or call (856) 372-1819.
About ANK Behavioral Health
Founded in 2021, ANK Behavioral Health is a telehealth psychiatric practice based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, serving adults throughout Burlington County and across the state. The practice provides comprehensive psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and integrated psychotherapy using a thoughtful, evidence-based approach. ANK Behavioral Health is dedicated to delivering accessible, structured, and patient-centered care that prioritizes clarity, education, and long-term mental wellness.
Contact Information:
Alyssa Killion, MSN, APN, PMHNP-BC
Founder and Lead Clinician
ANK Behavioral Health
1200 S. Church St., Suite #14
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
Website: https://www.ankbh.com
Contact no.: +1 856-372-1819
Alyssa Killion, MSN, APN, PMHNP-BC
ANK Behavioral Health
+1 856-372-1819
email us here
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