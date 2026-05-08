ANK Behavioral Health Launches New Website to Enhance Access to Psychiatric Care in New Jersey

Sometimes what helps most is having consistent, focused support as you work through stress, change, or ongoing challenges. Anxiety isn’t just stress—it’s a nervous system that’s working overtime. Medication management is the process of evaluating whether medication is appropriate, selecting the right option when needed, and monitoring how it works over time.

Mount Laurel, NJ, practice modern telehealth platform featuring psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and evidence-based mental health care for adults

Our goal was to create a digital experience that reflects how we actually practice,” — Alyssa Killion, MSN, APN, PMHNP-BC

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANK Behavioral Health, a telehealth-based outpatient psychiatric practice serving adults across New Jersey, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, https://www.ankbh.com , aimed at improving access to thoughtful, evidence-based psychiatric care throughout Mount Laurel, Burlington County, and surrounding New Jersey communities.Founded in 2021, ANK Behavioral Health provides comprehensive psychiatric services including diagnostic evaluations, medication management , and integrated psychotherapy for adults ages 18 to 65. The new website streamlines the patient experience, making it easier for individuals across New Jersey to access high-quality mental health care without sacrificing clinical depth or personal connection.A Modern Digital Experience Designed for AccessibilityThe newly launched ANK Behavioral Health website introduces a clean, user-friendly interface designed to simplify access to psychiatric services in Mount Laurel and across New Jersey. Patients can now easily schedule appointments online, complete intake forms, and access important information about services and treatment approaches.“Our goal was to create a digital experience that reflects how we actually practice,” said Alyssa Killion, MSN, APN, PMHNP-BC, Founder and Lead Clinician of ANK Behavioral Health. “Psychiatric care should feel structured, clear, and accessible—not rushed or confusing. The new website helps patients understand what to expect and makes it easier to take that first step toward care.”The platform supports the practice’s telehealth model, allowing patients throughout Burlington County, South Jersey, and statewide New Jersey to receive consistent, high-quality psychiatric care from the comfort of their homes.Comprehensive Psychiatric Services in New JerseyANK Behavioral Health offers a focused range of outpatient psychiatric services designed to provide clarity, stability, and long-term mental wellness.Comprehensive Psychiatric EvaluationsInitial evaluations are scheduled for 60 to 90 minutes and provide in-depth diagnostic clarification. These sessions include full psychiatric history, prior treatment review, and collaborative treatment planning. Patients leave with a clear understanding of their diagnosis and next steps.Medication Management with Integrated PsychotherapyFollow-up appointments (30 to 45 minutes) go beyond standard medication checks. Each session incorporates psychoeducation and evidence-based therapeutic approaches such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and motivational interviewing.Telepsychiatry Across New JerseyAll services are delivered via secure, HIPAA-compliant video appointments, making psychiatric care accessible to patients throughout Mount Laurel, Burlington County, and across New Jersey without geographic barriers.A Thoughtful, Evidence-Based Approach to Mental Health CareANK Behavioral Health is built on a clinical philosophy that prioritizes diagnostic accuracy, patient education, and collaborative decision-making.“Many patients come to us after experiencing rushed or incomplete psychiatric care,” said Killion. “We’ve structured this practice to be different—longer appointments, clear explanations, and treatment plans that patients actually understand and feel confident about.”The practice integrates evidence-based psychopharmacology with therapeutic techniques, ensuring patients receive comprehensive, well-rounded care. Treatment is grounded in conservative, ethical prescribing and a commitment to long-term stability rather than quick fixes.Conditions Treated for New Jersey ResidentsANK Behavioral Health provides mental health treatment for adults in Mount Laurel and across New Jersey experiencing a wide range of conditions, including:Anxiety disorders (generalized anxiety, panic disorder, social anxiety)Depressive disorders (major depression, persistent depressive disorder)Bipolar spectrum disordersTrauma-related conditions, including PTSDObsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)Adjustment disorders and life stressorsWomen’s mental health concerns (PMDD, postpartum mood disorders)Sleep disturbances related to mental healthCo-occurring substance use concerns (within outpatient scope)The practice is particularly known for diagnostic clarification, helping patients who have had prior treatment but are seeking a more accurate and thoughtful evaluation.Accessible, Insurance-Based Mental Health CareANK Behavioral Health is committed to making high-quality psychiatric care in New Jersey accessible without sacrificing clinical integrity.The practice accepts major insurance plans including Horizon BCBS of New Jersey, Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, and others. Self-pay options are also available, and all services are delivered via telehealth to maximize accessibility across Mount Laurel, Burlington County, and statewide New Jersey.Patients benefit from:Online scheduling and streamlined intakeSecure patient portal communicationFlexible telehealth access across New JerseyA nonjudgmental, professional, and human-centered care experienceGetting Started with ANK Behavioral HealthNew patients can schedule their initial psychiatric evaluation directly through the website. The process includes a brief screening, intake forms, and appointment confirmation—all designed to ensure a strong clinical fit and a smooth onboarding experience.“Our aim is to remove as many barriers as possible,” Killion added. “If someone is ready to seek care, they shouldn’t have to navigate a complicated or impersonal system to get started.”To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit https://www.ankbh.com or call (856) 372-1819.About ANK Behavioral HealthFounded in 2021, ANK Behavioral Health is a telehealth psychiatric practice based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, serving adults throughout Burlington County and across the state. The practice provides comprehensive psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and integrated psychotherapy using a thoughtful, evidence-based approach. ANK Behavioral Health is dedicated to delivering accessible, structured, and patient-centered care that prioritizes clarity, education, and long-term mental wellness.Contact Information:Alyssa Killion, MSN, APN, PMHNP-BCFounder and Lead ClinicianANK Behavioral Health1200 S. Church St., Suite #14Mount Laurel, NJ 08054Website: https://www.ankbh.com Contact no.: +1 856-372-1819

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