RegenCen Introduces RegenHRT™ in Fenton, MI, Advancing a More Precise Approach to Hormone Therapy for Menopause

Gustav Lo, MD, Chief Medical Officer of RegenCen

RegenHRT™ combines personalized hormone therapy, physiologic dosing, and ongoing monitoring to improve outcomes for women in menopause

Today, the conversation is no longer about whether hormones are used. The question is whether treatment restores hormones to physiologic levels where women truly feel their best and reduce risk.” — Gustav Lo, MD, Chief Medical Officer of RegenCen

FENTON, MI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegenCen, a physician-led longevity and anti-aging clinic, has introduced its advanced RegenHRT™ hormone therapy program at its Fenton, Michigan location. Designed to address the evolving needs of women in perimenopause and menopause, RegenHRT™ offers a more precise, structured, and individualized approach to hormone therapy.

As demand grows for more sophisticated menopause care, RegenHRT™ represents a shift away from traditional, one-size-fits-all hormone therapy toward a model grounded in clinical accuracy, therapeutic hormone targets, and consistent monitoring.

Moving Beyond Traditional Hormone Therapy Models

Hormone therapy has long been used to manage symptoms such as fatigue, weight changes, sleep disruption, and decreased libido. However, the way treatment is delivered and monitored has not always kept pace with current science. According to Gustav Lo, MD, Chief Medical Officer of RegenCen, modern hormone therapy requires a more nuanced approach.

RegenHRT™ was developed to address common gaps in care, including inconsistent absorption, underdosing, and the absence of structured follow-up.

Why Delivery Method and Monitoring Both Matter

Clinical studies evaluating hormone delivery methods highlight a key challenge in hormone therapy: many women do not reach therapeutic hormone levels with standard approaches.

Estrogen (estradiol) patches, for example, often produce a sharp initial increase in hormone levels followed by a gradual decline over several days. Research has shown that at the doses typically prescribed, most women still fall below optimal levels. This can lead in inconsistent symptom relief, as well as increased risk for osteoporosis and other health problems associated with menopausal hormone loss. Similarly, compounded topical creams can vary in absorption, leading to unpredictable results.

Oral estrogen presents a different concern. Because it is absorbed through the digestive system and processed by the liver, it is associated with an increased risk of blood clots due to changes in clotting factors.

RegenHRT™ addresses these challenges by combining personalized delivery methods with regular lab testing, allowing providers to monitor and adjust treatment based on objective data rather than symptoms alone.

“Women may feel their hot flashes go away, but they can’t feel their bone density, or their arterial health, or many of the other conditions we’re trying to prevent with hormone replacement,” says Dr. Lo. “That’s why monitoring is so important, to make sure our patients get those protective levels” of hormones, rather than just enough to feel better.

Expanding the Role of Testosterone in Women’s Health

A distinguishing component of RegenHRT™ is its inclusion of testosterone as part of a comprehensive hormone therapy program for women.

Too often associated with just men, testosterone plays an essential role in women’s health, influencing energy levels, muscle mass, motivation, cognitive function, and sexual health. Research also suggests that when restored to physiologic levels, testosterone also enhances the bone-protective effects of estrogen.

Despite these benefits, testosterone is frequently underutilized or inconsistently dosed in traditional menopause care.

“Women produce more testosterone over their lifetime than estrogen, yet it is rarely part of the conversation,” Dr. Lo noted. “When used appropriately and monitored, it really improves how patients feel and function.” He also reminds patients that “testosterone isn’t just for athletic function - everyday energy, alertness, and dozens of basic functions in women’s bodies rely on testosterone signaling” in different ways than they rely on estrogen.

RegenHRT™ protocols are designed to maintain hormone levels within normal physiologic ranges, avoiding both underdosing and excessive dosing that may lead to unwanted side effects.

Addressing Common Mistakes in Hormone Therapy

RegenCen’s RegenHRT™ program was created to correct several widespread issues in hormone therapy, including:

- Treatment decisions based solely on symptom relief without lab validation

- Fear-driven underdosing influenced by outdated studies

- Lack of testosterone inclusion in women’s treatment plans

- Inconsistent monitoring and follow-up

By integrating personalized treatment planning, targeted hormone levels, and ongoing assessment, RegenHRT™ provides a more comprehensive and clinically guided solution.

Now Available in Fenton and Surrounding Communities

RegenHRT™ is now available at RegenCen’s Fenton location, serving patients throughout Fenton and surrounding communities. The program is designed for women who are considering hormone therapy, as well as those currently undergoing treatment but not achieving optimal results.

RegenCen’s consult-first approach ensures each patient receives a comprehensive evaluation, allowing providers to develop individualized care plans aligned with their biology, goals, and stage of life.

The Fenton clinic is now accepting new patients. For more information, visit regencen.com/fenton-mi/.

About RegenCen

RegenCen is a physician-led medical practice specializing in hormone optimization, regenerative medicine, and longevity-focused care. Founded by Courtney Lo and Gustav Lo, MD, RegenCen is built on the philosophy that how patients feel and how they function are deeply connected.

With locations across the United States, RegenCen provides personalized, medically guided care designed to support long-term health, vitality, and performance.

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