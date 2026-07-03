Bemer Motor Cars Earns Motorist Assurance Program Recognition in Houston

Bemer Motor Cars joins the Motorist Assurance Program, reinforcing its dedication to transparent, ethical auto repair service in Houston, TX.

Becoming a MAP-recognized shop means our customers have yet another layer of assurance that the service they receive here meets the highest industry standards.” — Ismael Martinez, Owner, Bemer Motor Cars

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bemer Motor Cars has announced that the shop is now a recognized Motorist Assurance Program (MAP) facility. MAP is a nationally respected program that holds auto repair shops to uniform inspection standards and a strict code of ethics, giving vehicle owners greater confidence in the service recommendations they receive.

For Houston drivers, this recognition means that when they bring their vehicle to Bemer Motor Cars, the inspection and communication process they experience follows MAP's standardized guidelines designed to eliminate unnecessary repairs, ensure transparency, and protect the motorist.

As a trusted name in European auto repair Houston, TX vehicle owners have relied on for four decades, the MAP designation formalizes what long-time customers already know: this shop operates with honesty and accountability at the center of everything it does.

Bemer Motor Cars has built its reputation as a full-scale dealership alternative for luxury and European vehicle owners in Houston, holding certifications from ASE, BMW, and I-CAR and maintaining affiliations with AAA and CarFax. The addition of MAP recognition adds another professional credential to a shop that has spent decades earning the trust of the Houston community.

A Message From the Owner

"Becoming a MAP-recognized shop means our customers have yet another layer of assurance that the service they receive here meets the highest industry standards. Transparency and honest communication have always been at the core of how we operate at Bemer Motor Cars, and MAP recognition reflects exactly that.," said Ismael Martinez, Owner, Bemer Motor Cars.

About Bemer Motor Cars

Bemer Motor Cars is an independently owned auto service center founded in March 1985. Located at 9201 Richmond Ave Houston, TX 77063, the shop has served the greater Houston area for four decades as a trusted dealership alternative for owners of luxury and European vehicles. Certified by ASE, BMW, and I-CAR, and affiliated with AAA and CarFax, the team of 30 employs factory-trained technicians with OEM diagnostic tools covering all major European and American vehicle brands.

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