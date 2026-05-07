Group Medical Alone Won't Win the 2026 Hiring War, Says 30-Year Industry Veteran

Sandra Driver, District General Agent for Colonial Life of Texoma in McKinney, Texas. After 30 years in voluntary benefits, Sandra advises employers and brokers across Texas and Oklahoma.

Texas and Oklahoma voluntary benefits specialist Sandra Driver releases 2026 outlook on why employers are making voluntary benefits central to strategy.

The employers I'm working with now see voluntary benefits as core to their hiring and retention strategy. That's the real shift in 2026.” — Sandra Driver, Colonial Life of Texoma

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Texas and Oklahoma employers head into another competitive hiring season in 2026, Sandra Driver of Colonial Life of Texoma says the businesses still trying to win talent on group medical alone are losing ground to competitors with broader benefits offerings.After more than 30 years in the voluntary benefits industry, Sandra has watched the conversation between employers and job candidates shift dramatically over the last 18 months."Group medical used to be the conversation. In 2026, it's just the starting point," said Sandra. "The employers winning hires aren't necessarily writing the biggest premium checks. They're the ones offering Accident, Disability, Hospital Indemnity, Critical Illness, Life, Dental and Vision through Colonial Life — and showing candidates that benefits exist."According to Sandra, the shift is most visible in the small and mid-sized employer market, where rising group medical premiums have made traditional health benefits increasingly difficult to sustain. Many small business owners across Texas and Oklahoma have stopped trying to compete with larger employers on medical premium alone — and started competing on a broader benefits offering instead.Sandra recently shared a detailed look at this trend in her article How Small Business Owners Use Voluntary Benefits to Win the Talent War She also notes that the change isn't limited to employers without group medical. Companies with traditional health plans are increasingly adding voluntary benefits to fill the gaps left by high-deductible health plans."When an employee has a $1,800 deductible and an unexpected ER visit, group medical doesn't feel like protection — it feels like a bill they can't pay," Sandra explained. "Hospital Indemnity, Accident, and Critical Illness coverage close that gap. Employers who add them are giving their team real protection without raising their own premium budget."The trend has implications for benefits brokers as well. Sandra says brokers across the Texoma district are increasingly reporting that medical-only renewal pitches are losing ground to competitors offering complete benefits packages — and the brokers winning renewals are partnering with voluntary benefits specialists to round out their offering.Sandra recently outlined this shift for benefits brokers in her article Group Medical Alone Isn't Enough Anymore. She also published a practical checklist of questions brokers should ask when evaluating a voluntary benefits partner in 5 Questions Every Broker Should Ask a Voluntary Benefits Partner For employers without group medical entirely, Sandra notes that voluntary benefits offer a path to providing meaningful coverage at zero employer premium cost — making them an option for businesses of any size, including those that previously assumed benefits were out of reach."You don't need group medical to offer benefits," said Sandra. "You need a structure that lets your employees access affordable coverage through payroll deduction. That's what voluntary and worksite benefits do — and most small employers don't realize it's available to them."Sandra recently published practical guidance on this topic in How to Offer Real Benefits When Group Medical Isn't in Your Budget As the 2026 hiring season unfolds, Sandra expects voluntary benefits adoption to accelerate, particularly in the small employer segment across Texas and Oklahoma."The employers I worked with five years ago saw voluntary benefits as something extra to offer at open enrollment. The employers I'm working with now see them as core to their hiring and retention strategy. That's the real shift in 2026."About Colonial Life of TexomaColonial Life of Texoma is an independently owned and operated agency partnering with Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company to deliver workplace benefits across Texas and Oklahoma. Founded and led by Sandra Driver, District General Agent for the Texoma region, the agency serves employers and benefit brokers with voluntary and worksite benefits including Accident, Disability, Hospital Indemnity, Cancer, Critical Illness, Life, Dental, and Vision insurance. For more information, visit ColonialLifeOfTexoma.com.

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