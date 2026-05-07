Meridian Announces 6th Class of Culturefix Awardees Reem Acra, Firelei Báez, Dr. Zahi Hawass, Jeff Koons, & Ilia Malinin

6th Class of Culturefix Awardees: Reem Acra, Firelei Báez, Dr. Zahi Hawass, Jeff Koons, & Ilia Malinin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian to broadcast Culturefix on Monday, June 8 at 10 AM ET. Meridian International Center announced the selection of five awardees who will receive the 2026 Meridian Cultural Diplomacy Award at its annual Culturefix on June 4, 2026. Previously announced awardees include Reem Acra and Dr. Zahi Hawass, and today, Meridian adds Ilia Malinin, Jeff Koons, and Firelei Báez to this distinguished group. CNN Anchor and Chief Domestic Correspondent Phil Mattingly will serve as the evening’s emcee.Recipients of the award will be honored as individuals who harness the power of sports and culture to connect people, spark dialogue, and strengthen international cooperation—building a new era of diplomacy.“As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, it is more important than ever to highlight the role of cultural diplomacy in advancing American leadership and global partnership,” said David Bohigian, CEO of Meridian International Center. “These remarkable honorees remind us that art and sport are bridges to greater global understanding and cooperation.”Culturefix has become one of the capital’s most globally minded cultural gatherings, bringing together ambassadors, artists, philanthropists, policymakers, and creative leaders for an evening centered on the ways creative industries can drive economic growth, foster cross-border collaboration, and advance American leadership and diplomacy. Held at the historic Meridian House in Washington, DC, Culturefix reflects Meridian’s commitment to underscore culture’s vital role in shaping dialogue, building partnerships, and driving international impact.Firelei Báez is an esteemed contemporary artist that draws upon African diasporic histories and folklore to create works which uplift untold stories and challenge traditional narratives. Since 2024, Báez has been the subject of her first major U.S. survey, organized by the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, and presented at the Vancouver Art Gallery and the Des Moines Art Center, before traveling to the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, where it remains on view through May 2026.For more than four decades, Jeff Koons has exhibited his work in galleries, museums, and cultural institutions around the world. He is widely known for bold paintings and sculptures such as Rabbit, Michael Jackson and Bubbles, Puppy, and Balloon Dog, where mirror finishes and saturated color create a sense of immediacy that is at once playful and profound. Blending references to popular culture with art historical traditions, his work invites broad audiences to find meaning, joy, and reflection in the familiar.Ilia Malinin, also known as the “Quad God,” boasts a myriad of international figure skating titles: 2026 Olympic Games team event gold medalist, three-time World champion (2024, 2025, 2026), three-time Grand Prix Final champion (2023, 2024, 2025), seven-time Grand Prix gold medalist, four-time Challenger Series gold medalist, and four-time U.S. national champion (2023–26). Beyond the medals, his influence runs deeper, showing how sport can transcend borders, bring people together, and serve as a universal language that connects cultures, communities, and generations.“What makes Culturefix so special is the unique mix of voices it convenes, from artists and athletes to diplomats and business leaders,” Elizabeth Duggal, Co-Chair of Culturefix 2026, underscored. “Culturefix continues to grow as a platform where creativity and leadership intersect to spark real-world impact.”Meridian International Center is proud to recognize this distinguished class of awardees for their contributions to the advancement of cultural diplomacy and international understanding.Microsoft, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, and the Embassy of Qatar in the United States are the Official Partners of Culturefix.Media Access & Coverage Opportunities- Interviews with awardees and cultural leaders- Photo opportunities with global influencers- On-the-ground reporting access to expert panels and performancesFor media credentials or more information, contact:Riley Nelson,Associate Director, Communications & MarketingRnelson@meridian.org; communications@meridian.orgAbout Meridian International CenterMeridian is a nonpartisan center for diplomacy founded in 1960 and headquartered on a historic campus in Washington, D.C. Our mission is to empower leaders to advance the next era of diplomacy for a better future. Our programs strengthen American leadership by accelerating collaboration on shared challenges, increasing economic competitiveness, and building geopolitical resilience. We equip leaders from business, science and technology, cities and states, culture and sports with the insights, networks, and resources to navigate a complex world.

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