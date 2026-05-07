Job Announcement: Staff Attorney - State Court Administrator

The North Dakota Court System offers employment opportunities that provide a rewarding career in public service working together to deliver justice. The Court System offers an excellent benefits package including employer-paid family health insurance premiums, retirement contributions and generous vacation and sick leave accruals.

Title of Immediate Supervisor: State Court Administrator Accountable For (Job Titles): None FLSA Status: Exempt

Requires a juris doctor degree from an accredited law school and a minimum of two years related experience. Any combination of education, training, or experience which demonstrates the ability to successfully complete the major responsibilities and essential functions may be substituted for the experience requirement.

North Dakota law license or ability to obtain within one year of job entry.

Valid driver's license or evidence of equivalent mobility.