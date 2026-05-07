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MEDIA ADVISORY: GOVERNOR MOORE, COLONEL JACKSON TO ADDRESS MARYLAND STATE POLICE 160th ACADEMY CLASS

Maryland State Police News Release

(REISTERSTOWN, MD) – Governor Wes Moore and Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Michael A. Jackson will address the 160th Academy Class as 26 graduates join the ranks of Maryland’s Finest.

Class 160 consists of military veterans, paramedics, college graduates and six were Maryland State Police cadets. Nearly 60% of the candidates took advantage of the Associate of Applied Science Degree program, offered through Frederick Community College. In January, the class was recognized at the Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge for the “Most Money Raised by an Academy Class” with more than $8,900.

Trooper candidates navigate through 28 weeks of rigorous training at the Maryland State Police Academy before completing two months of field training after graduation. Families, friends, and fellow members of the Maryland State Police and other law enforcement agencies will attend the graduation ceremony. Congratulations to the 160th Academy Class.

WHAT:                      MARYLAND STATE POLICE 160th TROOPER CANDIDATE CLASS GRADUATION

WHEN:                      FRIDAY, May 8, 2026, AT 10:00 a.m.

WHERE:                   LIFEPOINT CHURCH
1701 EMORY ROAD
REISTERSTOWN, MARYLAND  21136  

DIRECTIONS:         Take I-695 to I-795 N/Northwest Expy/Exit 19. Continue on MD-140 W. Turn right onto Glen Falls Rd. Turn left onto Hollingsworth Rd. Turn right onto Emory Rd./MD-91 N.

Media is asked to RSVP for the graduation HERE.

 

LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE: 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MarylandStatePolice/streams
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarylandStatePolice/live_videos

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CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, [email protected]

 

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MEDIA ADVISORY: GOVERNOR MOORE, COLONEL JACKSON TO ADDRESS MARYLAND STATE POLICE 160th ACADEMY CLASS

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