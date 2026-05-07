Governor Ivey Advances Infrastructure Statewide with $7.6 Million in Rebuild Alabama Grants

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced more than $7.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for 26 road projects across Alabama, highlighting her ongoing commitment to improving the state’s infrastructure.

The grants are the first round of funding made available this year under the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) Annual Grant Program, created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. Rebuild Alabama, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside a minimum of $10 million off the top of the state’s share of gas tax revenue for local projects.

“If you are driving from one place to the next in our state, it is hard not to spot a blue Rebuild Alabama sign along the way. That is because we have road and bridge projects happening in all 67 counties,” said Governor Ivey. “These grants are giving our local communities the support they need to take on critical projects. We are going to keep delivering results you can see mile after mile across our state.”

The 2026 Annual Grant Program will award a total of $15 million in state funds, $5 million more than required by the Rebuild Alabama Act. Additional funding will be awarded later this year.

Of the awarded projects, cities and counties also contributed more than $1.9 million in local matching funds. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

Since the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act, ALDOT’s Annual Grant Program has awarded more than $78 million in state transportation funding for local projects.

For more information about the Annual Grant Program, visit the program’s dedicated webpage at https://www.dot.state.al.us/programs/RAAGrantProgram.html.

The list of local projects is attached.

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