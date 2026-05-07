Oregon Department of Justice ICAC Investigators Arrest Monmouth Man on Seven Counts of Encouraging Child Sex Abuse

The Oregon Department of Justice (ODOJ) announced today the arrest of Franco Melgar Martich, of Monmouth, on seven counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse (ECSA) in the First Degree. Monmouth Police assisted ODOJ in arresting Martich at his home on the night of May 6, 2026.

Martich is employed as an instructional assistant in special education in the Central School District, based in Independence. Investigators have found no connection between this arrest and any current or former students. The school district has been notified.

“Our ICAC unit works around the clock to find people who possess and share child sexual abuse material, and this arrest is a direct result of that work,” said Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “There is no place in Oregon for those who exploit children, and every case we bring is a step toward making our state safer for kids.”

The investigation began after ODOJ’s ICAC unit received a CyberTip from Dropbox indicating that Martich had attempted to share child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through his account.

This comes following the ICAC arrest of another Independence man last week. Eric Spier was indicted by a Polk County Grand Jury on ten counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. A third indictment was also secured, and those details will be released when that arrest warrant is served.

Criminal charges are allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.