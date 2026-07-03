Chef Efosa 'Big E' Marks 20 Years in the Kitchen at Copeland’s of Jacksonville

Copeland’s of Jacksonville honors Chef Efosa, known as Big “E,” on his 20th anniversary, a milestone that reflects the heart behind its kitchen.

Twenty years of Big ‘E’ in our kitchen says everything about who we are; the food, the care, and the people behind it.” — Andrew Gabet, Owner, Copeland’s of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copeland’s of Jacksonville is proud to announce that Chef Efosa, beloved by staff and guests alike as Big “E,” is celebrating his 20th anniversary with the restaurant this year. The milestone recognizes two decades of dedication, craft, and consistency behind one of Jacksonville’s most recognized dining destinations.

Chef Efosa’s 20-year tenure at Copeland’s of Jacksonville represents more than time served, it reflects a genuine commitment to the flavors, traditions, and hospitality that have defined the restaurant since he first walked through its doors. His presence in the kitchen has been a constant for guests who have made Copeland’s a regular part of their lives, and for a team that relies on his experience and leadership every service.

From weekday dinners to the best brunch in Jacksonville, Chef Efosa has been a steady hand across every menu, every season, and every table. His anniversary is a testament to the culture Copeland’s of Jacksonville has built,one where talented people grow, stay, and become part of the restaurant’s identity.

A Message From the Owner

“Twenty years of Big ‘E’ in our kitchen says everything about who we are. The food our guests love, the energy in the dining room, the standard we hold, he’s been a part of all of it, and we couldn’t be more proud to celebrate this milestone with him,” said Andrew Gabet, Owner of Copeland’s of Jacksonville.

About Copeland’s of Jacksonville

Copeland’s of Jacksonville is a full-service restaurant located at 4310 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216 serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine in Northeast Florida. From its signature dine-in menu and weekend brunch to curbside takeout, the restaurant is committed to delivering an authentic Southern Louisiana dining experience rooted in quality food and genuine hospitality.

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