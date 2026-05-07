Hollywood Sensation Jewelry Evolves Into Dloria Fine Jewelry, Expanding Into Meaningful Fine Jewelry

Dloria Fine Jewelry moissanite collection featuring oval engagement ring, stud earrings, pendant necklace, and tennis bracelet in gold vermeil, showcasing refined craftsmanship, timeless elegance, and modern fine jewelry design. Dloria Fine Jewelry rebrands from Hollywood Sensation Jewelry, introducing a new era of meaningful fine jewelry design. Bride wearing Dloria Fine Jewelry oval moissanite engagement ring in gold vermeil, showcasing timeless elegance, refined craftsmanship, and modern bridal style designed for meaningful moments and everyday luxury.

Women-owned brand evolves into fine jewelry with vermeil, moissanite, and meaningful designs, expanding across Macy’s and Nordstrom.

This rebrand reflects our growth and our vision to create timeless jewelry that carries meaning, emotion, and purpose in every piece.” — Mary Hood, Founder & CEO

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dloria Fine Jewelry, formerly known as Hollywood Sensation Jewelry, announces its official rebrand, marking a strategic evolution into the fine jewelry and demi-fine jewelry market. The transition reflects the company’s growth, elevated design direction, and long-standing commitment to creating timeless, meaningful jewelry for the modern woman.

Founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Mary Hood, Hollywood Sensation Jewelry built a loyal national following through accessible luxury, sentimental jewelry, and versatile everyday designs. Over more than a decade, the brand established itself as a trusted name in fashion jewelry, offering engraved bracelets, giftable jewelry, and meaningful pieces designed to celebrate life’s most important moments.

As customer demand evolved toward higher quality materials and more refined aesthetics, the company recognized the need to elevate both its product offering and brand identity. The result is Dloria Fine Jewelry—a modern, purpose-driven jewelry brand focused on craftsmanship, quality, and emotional connection.

Dloria Fine Jewelry represents a new chapter defined by elevated materials, including gold vermeil, sterling silver, and premium moissanite jewelry. Known for its brilliance and durability, moissanite has become a key component of the brand’s collections, offering customers a luxurious yet accessible alternative within the fine jewelry category. The company also plans to expand into solid gold jewelry and lab-grown diamond jewelry, aligning with the growing demand for modern fine jewelry options.

“Over the years, we realized our customers weren’t simply buying jewelry—they were celebrating milestones, honoring memories, and expressing love,” said Anthony Hood, COO and Co-Founder of Dloria Fine Jewelry. “Dloria reflects that deeper emotional connection in a more elevated, refined, and timeless way.”

Hollywood Sensation Jewelry gained national recognition through its presence on major retail platforms, including Macy’s and Nordstrom. These partnerships helped establish the brand as a growing force in the accessible jewelry space and provided valuable insight into customer preferences, purchasing behavior, and emerging trends in fine jewelry and giftable jewelry.

With the transition to Dloria Fine Jewelry, the company is strengthening its position in the fine jewelry market while maintaining its core identity as a women-owned jewelry brand focused on meaningful design. The rebrand reflects not only an aesthetic shift, but also a strategic business evolution aimed at long-term growth, increased brand authority, and expanded retail opportunities.

The rebrand includes:

A new brand name and elevated visual identity

Transition from HollywoodSensation.com to Dloria.com

Refined product collections and upgraded packaging

Expansion into gold vermeil jewelry and moissanite jewelry

Future collections featuring solid gold jewelry and lab-grown diamonds

Continued partnerships with major retailers including Macy’s and Nordstrom

Enhanced storytelling centered on emotion, memory, and connection

Despite the transformation, the company emphasizes that its foundation remains unchanged.

“Our mission has always been to create jewelry that means something,” said Mary Hood, Founder and CEO of Dloria Fine Jewelry. “Dloria allows us to elevate that mission while staying true to who we are—creating meaningful jewelry that people connect with emotionally and wear every day.”

Dloria Fine Jewelry is designed for women who value timeless style, high-quality materials, and personal meaning. The brand’s collections include engraved bracelets, faith-inspired jewelry, cancer awareness jewelry, and everyday fine jewelry pieces that reflect individuality and purpose. Each design is created to be versatile, allowing customers to transition seamlessly from day to night while maintaining a refined, elegant look.

The brand’s philosophy, “Where Meaning Meets Modern Elegance,” reflects its commitment to combining emotional storytelling with contemporary design. By focusing on both aesthetics and purpose, Dloria Fine Jewelry aims to differentiate itself in a competitive market where customers are increasingly seeking authenticity, quality, and connection.

As part of its continued growth strategy, Dloria Fine Jewelry is investing in product innovation, digital expansion, and enhanced customer experience. The company is also exploring new retail partnerships and opportunities to expand its presence in both online and physical marketplaces, further establishing itself as a trusted name in fine jewelry.

Customers will begin seeing the Dloria name across packaging, product listings, social media platforms, and retail channels throughout 2026. The transition will be gradual to ensure a seamless experience for existing customers while introducing the new brand identity to a broader audience.

With a strong foundation, established retail partnerships, and a clear vision for the future, Dloria Fine Jewelry is positioned for continued growth in the evolving fine jewelry market. The brand remains committed to its core mission: creating jewelry that tells a story, celebrates meaningful moments, and becomes part of the wearer’s journey.

About Dloria Fine Jewelry

Dloria Fine Jewelry is a women-owned jewelry brand based in Oceanside, California. Founded in 2012 as Hollywood Sensation Jewelry, the company has evolved into Dloria Fine Jewelry to reflect its elevated vision and commitment to meaningful design. Dloria specializes in gold vermeil jewelry, moissanite jewelry, and future lab-grown diamond collections, creating timeless, high-quality pieces designed to celebrate life’s most meaningful moments.

Dloria Fine Jewelry Engagement Ring – Bridal Elegance and Timeless Design

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