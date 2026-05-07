YouTime.pro launches Summer Continuity Plan to prevent missed home‑care visits during vacations

YouTime protects seniors from home care interruptions Continuity of Care is critical infrastructure

Real-time monitoring and automated fallback coordination aim to protect vulnerable seniors during the highest-risk period of the year

PARIS, FRANCE, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As home-care providers across Europe prepare for severe staffing pressures during the summer holiday season, YouTime.pro proposes its Summer Continuity Plan, a real‑time system designed to detect missed visits, alert and activate plans B automatically.Each summer, missed home‑care visits sharply increase due to staffing shortages and fragmented coordination between providers. Most of these failures remain invisible, while for older adults living alone, a missed visit can quickly become a health and safety emergency.The YouTime.pro Summer Continuity Plan includes:• Real‑time detection when a scheduled visit does not start,• Immediate alerts sent to users and families, care providers, local authorities,• A Plan B within 30 minutes (replacement, rescheduled visit, temporary safety action),• Live dashboards for local authorities.The Summer Continuity Plan builds on YouTime’s broader proposal for an EU Framework recognising continuity of home care as critical infrastructure The summer period is when the absence of such a framework becomes most visible — and most dangerous.About YouTime.proYouTime.pro is a digital infrastructure platform designed to secure continuity of home‑care services through real‑time monitoring, automated alerts, and fallback coordination. The platform helps local authorities, care providers, and families ensure that every scheduled visit is delivered — or replaced — without delay.

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