StudioNorth Named 2026 Swaay.Health Agency of the Year

Pictured left to right: Colin Hung (Swaay.Health), Caroline DeVore, Lorraine McMeekin, and Mark Mohr (StudioNorth), and John Lynn (Swaay.Health).

The award recognizes StudioNorth’s human-centered strategy, storytelling, and partnership-driven impact.

This recognition means a lot because it reflects the kind of work we believe in and the kind of partnerships we want to build.” — Mark Mohr, CEO of StudioNorth

NORTH CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StudioNorth has been named Agency of the Year at the 2026 Swaay.Health Awards, presented live at the annual Swaay.Health LIVE event in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The Swaay.Health Awards recognize excellence across healthcare marketing, PR, communications, and patient experience. For StudioNorth, this recognition speaks to more than a strong year. It reflects an approach built on sharp strategy, human-centered storytelling, and partnerships designed to create momentum that lasts.

“This recognition means a lot because it reflects the kind of work we believe in and the kind of partnerships we want to build,” said Mark Mohr, CEO of StudioNorth. “We’ve always believed the strongest marketing is deeply human. Strategy, creativity, and technology all matter. But what moves people is meaning. That’s what our team brings to the work, and that’s what makes this honor feel so special.”

The award adds to a strong season of recognition for work connected to StudioNorth and its clients, while reinforcing the agency’s position as a strategic partner for brands navigating growth, transformation, and change in healthcare and beyond.

To learn more, visit https://www.studionorth.com/studionorth-wins-healthcare-agency-of-the-year/

About StudioNorth

StudioNorth is an insight-led, impact-obsessed strategic partner for brands that move what matters. We bring imagination applied, AI with purpose, and partnership that performs to help teams create clarity, momentum, and shared wins.

About Swaay.Health

Swaay.Health helps build a brighter healthcare future by inspiring those who want to create it. Through the power of stories and positivity, it brings together a community of healthcare marketing, PR, communications, and patient experience professionals. For more information, visit swaay.health.

Media Contact

Harvey Morris

StudioNorth

+1 847.473.4545

harveym@studionorth.com

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