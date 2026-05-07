Influential Women Profiles Erica Peryga: CEO and Founder of Pathway Career Coaching and Self-Development

CROMWELL, CT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Professionals to Turn Career Uncertainty into Purpose-Driven, Confident Careers Through Strategy, Mindset, and SystemsCromwell, Connecticut — Erica Peryga, CEO and Founder of Pathway Career Coaching and Self-Development, is redefining the future of career coaching through a unique blend of career strategy, mindset transformation, systems thinking, and emerging AI-driven career development practices.As a Career Reinvention Strategist, speaker, and future-of-work thought leader, Erica helps professionals navigate career pivots, leadership growth, personal reinvention, and the rapidly evolving workforce with clarity and confidence. Through her signature framework, The Pathway Method™, she empowers individuals to move from uncertainty and overwhelm into aligned action and meaningful career growth.With more than 15 years of experience spanning higher education leadership, career services, coaching, and organizational development, Erica has guided hundreds of professionals through career transitions, executive advancement, interview preparation, personal branding, and confidence-building work.Her coaching philosophy goes beyond resumes and job searches. Erica believes modern career development requires a deeper approach—one that combines strategy, positioning, mindset, visibility, and systems to help people build careers that align with who they are becoming, not just where they have been.Erica’s professional foundation was built during her 16-year career in higher education, including serving as Dean of Students at Post University, where she led student affairs initiatives, retention strategies, and programs connecting education to real-world career outcomes. Her own transition from higher education leadership into entrepreneurship and career reinvention became the inspiration behind The Pathway Method™ and her growing body of work around identity-level career transformation.Today, Erica is increasingly recognized for her voice in conversations surrounding:Career ReinventionThe Future of WorkAI in Career DevelopmentLeadership GrowthPersonal Branding & PositioningCareer Confidence in a Changing EconomyCoaching Innovation & SystemsAs artificial intelligence continues reshaping the workforce, Erica advocates for professionals to become more strategic, adaptable, and visible in how they approach their careers. She believes AI should not replace human connection in coaching, but rather enhance how professionals access clarity, opportunity, and scalable support.In addition to coaching individuals, Erica is also building a future-focused ecosystem for coaches and career professionals through The Pathway Method™, with long-term plans surrounding collaboration, systems support, training, and future certification and licensing opportunities.Erica is currently developing her upcoming book, The Pathway Method, a transformational guide rooted in reinvention, clarity, confidence, and what it truly means to outgrow one version of success in order to step into another. The book explores themes of identity, purpose, career transitions, and creating a future aligned with personal growth and possibility.She is also the host of thought leadership conversations and content focused on helping professionals navigate change with both strategy and humanity in an increasingly digital world.Erica holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Western Connecticut State University, a Master’s degree in Counselor Education from Clemson University, and is a Certified Professional Resume Writer (CPRW). She has been featured on platforms including the Career Karma Podcast and continues to expand her visibility through speaking engagements, digital platforms, workshops, and professional collaborations.Known for her energy, empathy, and strategic mindset, Erica’s mission is rooted in one central belief:“Your career should be more than a paycheck—it should be your pathway to purpose.”Learn More about Erica Peryga:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/erica-peryga or through her website, https://www.selfdevelopmentpathway.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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