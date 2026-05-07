Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds

These notices shall satisfy two separate, but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by Hernando County, Florida

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about May 27, 2026, Hernando County, Florida will submit a request to the United States Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds under Title 1 of the Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as Kass Circle Improvements. The project is located within the Kass Circle Redevelopment Agency boundaries at Kass Circle, Spring Hill, Florida and will consist of pedestrian and safety improvements along Kass Circle and Spring Hill Drive. Improvements will include but not be limited to, new sidewalk, fencing, community garden, community cleanup and beautification, accessible storage lockers, ADA accessible bus stop, lighting, signage and crosswalk. Estimated funding for the project located within the Kass Circle area will be $380,000.00

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

Hernando County has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) file at the Hernando County Housing & Supportive Services Department located at 621 W. Jefferson Street, Brooksville, Florida and may be examined or copied on weekdays, Monday to Friday from 8:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Hernando County Housing & Supportive Services Department at 621 W. Jefferson Street, Brooksville, Florida 34601 or email HousingandSupportiveServices@hernandocounty.us. All comments received by May 26, 2026, will be considered by Hernando County prior to submitting the Request for Release of Funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

Hernando County certifies to the US Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) that Jeffrey Rogers, in his capacity as County Administrator, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows Hernando County to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO THE RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and Hernando County’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they meet one of the following reasons: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of Hernando County; (b) Hernando County has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to the Jacksonville, Florida Field Office at 400 W. Bay Street, Suite 1015, Jacksonville, FL 32202, ATTN: Tonya Madison, HUD Program CPD Representative. Potential objectors should contact HUD/State to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Certifying Officer: Jeffrey Rogers, County Administrator, Hernando County, Florida,