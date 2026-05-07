The Margot Hotel Debuts in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter as One of the First Hotels in Outset Collection by Hilton

The Margot Hotel San Diego The Margot Hotel San Diego Patio The Margot San Diego Lobby

Design-forward, all-suite boutique hotel feels like home, connecting guests with a front-row seat to downtown San Diego experiences

The Margot is exactly the kind of hotel Outset Collection was created for—one with a strong point of view and a story worth telling. We’re proud to support it while letting its individuality lead.” — Kristi Allen, Executive Vice President of Hotels at Ensemble

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new kind of boutique hotel experience has arrived in downtown San Diego. The Margot Hotel officially opens today in the Gaslamp Quarter, marking its debut as one of the first properties in Outset Collection by Hilton—a new lifestyle brand designed to spotlight independent, soulful hotels backed by the global scale of Hilton.Located just steps from Petco Park and the San Diego Convention Center, The Margot Hotel introduces a fresh, personality-driven approach to hospitality—one that feels less like a traditional hotel and more like a well-connected local host. Rooted in a spirit of discovery and individuality, the property reflects the ethos of Outset Collection: showcasing hidden gems that “fit the place, not the mold,” while preserving their unique identity.“The Margot Hotel is a strong addition to our growing portfolio,” said Elizabeth Scruggs, brand leader, Outset Collection by Hilton. “Outset Collection was designed to reflect how today’s travelers want to experience a destination in a thoughtful, locally rooted and connected way. Located in San Diego’s Gaslamp neighborhood, The Margot delivers just that with a sense of place that is both authentic and story led.”A Stay That Feels Personal, Not ProgrammedWith 135 spacious, residential-style suites, The Margot Hotel blends the comforts of home with the energy of an urban escape. Each suite features fully equipped kitchens, open floor plans, and specialty design details that reflect a modern California aesthetic. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring in natural light and views of downtown.From the moment guests arrive, The Margot Hotel experience is intentionally personal. The hotel’s brand identity—personified through “Margot” herself—guides everything from service style to curated recommendations, creating a stay that feels intuitive, welcoming, and distinctly local. Modern conveniences including valet parking and a 24-hour front desk, alongside thoughtfully selected partnerships like Cloud 9 food service, delivering local favorites directly to guests. An upcoming addition to the hotel, the lobby bar—set to serve a curated menu of Margot’s favorite beverages—will further enhance the social, lived-in energy of the space, creating a natural gathering point from day into night.Guests can explore nearby hidden gems—from Margot’s favorite breakfast counter where pastries sell out by 10 to late-night tacos only locals swear by—enjoy local artisan partnerships with pre-stocked in-room offerings or unwind on the hotel’s 8th floor terrace featuring a fire pit, outdoor dining, and lounge seating. The property also offers a 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly accommodations, and eco-conscious touches such as reusable water bottles and reduced single-use plastics.Part of a New Era of Boutique HospitalityAs part of Outset Collection by Hilton, The Margot Hotel joins a growing portfolio of independent hotels designed for travelers seeking authentic, design-led experiences. The brand was created to elevate “story-rich hotels” while providing access to Hilton’s global network, including its Hilton Honors loyalty program.Outset Collection represents one of Hilton’s newest lifestyle offerings, with more than 60 hotels in various stages of development across the U.S., ranging from urban boutiques to adventure-driven destinations.Local Energy, Expert BackingThe Margot Hotel is professionally managed by Ensemble, bringing experienced operational oversight while preserving the property’s independent spirit and distinctive personality.“The Margot is exactly the kind of hotel Outset Collection was created for—one with a strong point of view, a sense of place, and a story worth telling,” said Kristi Allen, Executive Vice President of Hotels at Ensemble. “We’re proud to support its success while letting its individuality lead.”Now OpenThe Margot Hotel is now welcoming guests in the heart of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. For more information or to book a stay, visit The Margot Hotel, Outset Collection by Hilton.About EnsembleOver the past 30 years, Ensemble has successfully invested and developed more than $3 billion in real estate across the United States and has $2 billion in the pipeline, offering state-of-the-art property solutions in the hospitality, multi-family lifestyle mixed-use, life science and commercial sectors. A widely respected leader in its industry, Ensemble strives for extraordinary design and thoughtful execution in its mission to deliver impactful developments that transform and inspire the communities they serve. Ensemble hotel management has grown with its portfolio with direct management of over $250 million in revenue. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Ensemble has offices in Philadelphia and Phoenix. For more information, visit www.ensemble.net About Outset Collection by HiltonOutset Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of soulful, independent hotels designed for travelers seeking stays with story, character and individuality. From hidden gems and revived landmarks to bold urban boutiques, each Outset Collection property reflects the spirit of its destination while delivering Hilton’s signature hospitality. Whether serving as a basecamp for adventure or a hub of cultural exploration, Outset Collection hotels invite guests to embark on something new. Guests can experience Outset Collection by booking at Hilton.com or through the industry leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Outset Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com.

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