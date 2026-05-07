Governor Stein Celebrates North Carolina’s State Employees at Public Service Summit

In celebration of Public Service Recognition Week, Governor Josh Stein attended the North Carolina Office of State Human Resources’ Public Service Summit to thank North Carolina’s 77,000 state employees and highlight their value in creating a safer, stronger North Carolina.

“When we recognize public service, everyone benefits,” said Governor Josh Stein. “My budget would provide the state’s public servants a much-needed pay raise, greater health support, a retiree supplement, and hard-earned bonuses to recruit and retain the talent that North Carolina residents need. Whether their role is visible to the public or happens behind the scenes, every county and every community is stronger for the work of our state’s public servants.”

“Our vision at OSHR is to elevate public service,” said State Human Resources Director Staci Meyer. “North Carolina state employees, along with local government and other public service professionals across our state, positively impact North Carolina’s ability to serve its people. I’m grateful for their service and am especially proud to celebrate them this week.”

“The Public Service Summit is really meant to spark meaningful dialogue across our public sector,” said UNC School of Government Faculty and Lead for N.C. Director Dylan Russell. “From state government and universities to local governments and nonprofits, we are bringing people together to showcase all the great work our state’s public employees do for the people of North Carolina.”

“It’s been wonderful collaborating on this year’s Public Service Recognition Week,” said Faculty and Director of N.C. State’s MPA Program Amanda Stewart. “I’m so thankful to all the stakeholders who helped bring this campaign to life in celebration of our state’s public workforce and am excited for the Summit, a seminal engagement that we can build on for years to come.”

“State employees are critical to the success of North Carolina,” said SEANC Executive Director Ardis Watkins. “The Summit was a great step in the right direction as we collectively aim to elevate what it means to serve the public. I’m looking forward to continued collaboration and the 2027 event.”

Last week, Governor Stein announced his recommended budget for FY 2026-2027 that keeps North Carolina strong by supporting state employees and addressing critical job vacancies. This includes a 5% raise for state employees for the 2025-2027 biennium, a $1,000 bonus for all state employees, and an additional $500 bonus for employees with an annual salary of less than $75,000. The Governor’s budget also invests in greater health care support through a 5% increase in employer premiums for enrolled active employees and a 5% one-time retiree supplement for the biennium.

The Summit features a conversation titled Elevating Public Service in North Carolina, moderated by representatives from the UNC School of Government and NC State’s School of Public Administration. The panel includes N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Joceyln Mallette, N.C. State Auditor Dave Boliek, Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David, State Employees Association of N.C. (SEANC) Executive Director Ardis Watkins, and N.C. Center for Nonprofits CEO Ivan Canada. The program also features a keynote address by Karl Campbell, Ph.D., and closing remarks by State Human Resources Director Staci Meyer.

Since 1985, Public Service Recognition Week has been celebrated during the first week of May to honor federal, state, county, and local government employees. The State of North Carolina employs approximately 77,000 people across state agencies, public universities, and community colleges.

Anyone interested in a meaningful public service career with the State of North Carolina can fill out an Interest Card today. Through the state’s JoinNC initiative, a state recruiter will contact the interested person within 48 hours from submission. To explore all career opportunities with the State of North Carolina, potential applicants can visit the Office of State Human Resources.