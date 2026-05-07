Elizabeth M. Lykins Says Childhood Trauma Often Repeats and Quietly Shapes Adult Life Until Healing Begins

Elizabeth M. Lykins

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Childhood trauma does not disappear with age; for many people, it quietly shapes the way they think, feel, love, and navigate the world long into adulthood. According to the CDC, approximately two-thirds of U.S. adults report experiencing at least one adverse childhood experience (ACE). Spiritual coach and author Elizabeth M. Lykins is bringing renewed attention to the lasting impact of unresolved childhood trauma and the importance of beginning the healing journey through self-awareness and inner reflection.

“We carry childhood trauma with us unconsciously for our lifetime,” says Lykins. “Without realizing it, people with childhood trauma are trying to recreate home over and over. That is what is familiar to them, and that is what they attract. Until that person learns what happened to them is not their fault, that pattern and cycle will continue.”

Experts have long linked childhood trauma to anxiety, depression, addiction, chronic stress, and other emotional struggles later in life. According to Lykins, many individuals remain trapped in unhealthy cycles because they do not fully understand the deeper emotional wounds behind their fears, reactions, and relationship patterns.

“Many people spend years blaming themselves for what happened to them as children,” Lykins explains. “Healing begins when individuals stop carrying shame that never belonged to them in the first place. Once they begin looking within, they can start understanding themselves in a deeper and more compassionate way.”

Through her work as a spiritual coach, Lykins encourages individuals to explore the connection between emotional healing and spiritual awakening. She says people can begin to break destructive cycles when they start to understand themselves and the experiences that shaped them. Her book, Reflections on Transcendence: Everything You Have Been Searching for Is Already Inside of You, expands on her belief that individuals must understand unconscious patterns and harness their inner strength.

“People often search outside themselves for answers, validation, or healing,” says Lykins. “But true transformation begins internally. When individuals begin facing the parts of themselves they have ignored or buried, profound healing can take place.”

In addition to her writing, Lykins also offers coaching services for individuals looking to better understand themselves and continue their healing journey. Her work focuses on helping clients identify destructive patterns, reconnect with their inner strength, and move toward healthier emotional and spiritual lives.

As more people openly discuss trauma and mental health, Lykins hopes individuals will recognize that healing is possible and that unresolved childhood experiences do not have to define the rest of their lives.

“People are far more powerful than they realize,” Lykins adds. “When they begin understanding their story instead of running from it, that is when real transformation begins.”

About Elizabeth M. Lykins

Elizabeth M. Lykins is a spiritual transformation coach, bestselling author, and licensed medical provider with decades of experience in emergency and urgent care medicine. She helps individuals struggling with anxiety, overwhelm, and unresolved emotional trauma develop greater self-awareness, healing, and personal transformation through a mindfulness-based, non-religious approach.

Lykins is the author of Reflections on Transcendence: Everything You Have Been Searching for Is Already Inside of You, a meditation and reflection guide focused on emotional healing, spiritual growth, and self-discovery.

To learn more, visit Elizabeth M. Lykins’ official website: https://www.amagnificentmetamorphosis.com/index.html

Elizabeth M. Lykins is available for interviews.





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