Copeland’s of Jacksonville Completes Full Restaurant Remodel

Copeland’s of Jacksonville has completed a full restaurant remodel, including newly finished bathrooms, giving guests a refreshed dining experience.

This remodel is about giving our guests a space that matches the quality of what we serve - from the dining room to the finished bathrooms.” — Andrew Gabet, Owner, Copeland’s of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copeland’s of Jacksonville has completed a full restaurant remodel, including the finishing of its bathrooms, marking a significant upgrade to the overall guest experience at its Southside Blvd. location.

The completed renovation brings a refreshed look and feel throughout the restaurant, with the newly finished bathrooms representing the final phase of the project. Every detail of the remodel was carried out with guests in mind, ensuring the physical space now reflects the same standard of care that Copeland’s of Jacksonville has long brought to its menu and service.

Whether guests are joining for a sit-down meal or picking up through Copeland’s To Go Curbside, they will find an establishment that has invested meaningfully in the full dining environment. The remodel positions the restaurant to better serve the Jacksonville community with a space that is as welcoming and polished as the New Orleans-inspired cuisine it is known for.

A Message From the Owner

“This remodel is about giving our guests a space that matches the quality of what we serve, from the dining room to the finished bathrooms. We’re proud of what’s been done here and excited to welcome Jacksonville in to see it,” said Andrew Gabet, Owner of Copeland’s of Jacksonville.

About Copeland’s of Jacksonville

Copeland’s of Jacksonville located at 4310 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216 is a full-service restaurant serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine in Northeast Florida. From its signature dine-in menu and weekend brunch to catering services, the restaurant is committed to delivering an authentic Southern Louisiana dining experience rooted in quality food and genuine hospitality.

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