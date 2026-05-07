DNREC Announces June 6 and 7 Will be Free Fishing Days in Delaware Waters

Anglers of all ages can fish for free the weekend of June 6 and 7 in Delaware waters as the State and

DNREC celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week June 6 through 14 /Delaware DNREC photo

Anglers Can Fish in the First State Without a License

in Celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control encourages Delawareans and visitors alike to celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week (June 6-14) with two days of free fishing in the state Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7. On these two days anglers may fish, crab and clam in any Delaware waters without possessing a 2026 fishing license.

The free fishing dates were originally misprinted as June 7 and 8 in the 2026 Delaware Fishing Guide. Anglers age 16 and older are reminded that even though they don’t need a license to fish these two days, they are still required to obtain a free Fisherman Identification Network (FIN) number. FIN numbers are available online on the de.gov/digitaldnrec webpage or from agents statewide as listed on the de.gov/LicenseAgents webpage.

Anglers also are required to comply with Delaware’s fishing regulations, including size and daily catch limits, which can be found in both the print and online 2026 fishing guide.

“We want every Delawarean to get the opportunity to experience the joy of fishing,” said DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Director Pat Emory. “That’s why it’s so great that the law allows DNREC to designate two days a year where barriers are removed so that more people can enjoy getting out on the water to fish.”

Delaware recreational fishing licenses are sold online and by license agents statewide. License-exempt anglers, including Delaware residents 65 and older, will need to obtain a free FIN number online or from a license agent.

As for the other 363 days a year anglers can fish in the First State, the de.gov/digitaldnrec webpage offers a convenient way to purchase a fishing license, get FIN numbers, obtain a list of participating authorized license agents and find additional related information.

More information about fishing opportunities and Delaware fishing regulations can be found on DNREC’s Recreational Fishing webpage.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 75,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube or LinkedIn .

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Alyssa Imprescia, alyssa.imprescia@delaware.gov