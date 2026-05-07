Governor Newsom launches Engaged California statewide for the first time to give all Californians a stronger voice in AI policy

The engagement will take place in two phases:

Public input: In the first phase, which begins today, participants are invited to sign up at engaged.ca.gov/ai. By opting in, they will create a user profile and answer questions about their experience with AI in their work and their thoughts on its impact on the economy. They will also be able to share their ideas for possible government action.

In the first phase, which begins today, participants are invited to sign up at engaged.ca.gov/ai. By opting in, they will create a user profile and answer questions about their experience with AI in their work and their thoughts on its impact on the economy. They will also be able to share their ideas for possible government action. Live discussion: In the second phase, which will begin later this summer, a smaller group of Californians, reflective of the California workforce, will be selected to participate in live forums. The groups will discuss the ideas presented through public input and dive more deeply into potential policy recommendations.

The goal is to find areas of agreement on what actions Californians would like to see the government consider. A final report will be delivered with the findings.

“The more Californians are engaged in the democratic process, the better able we’ll be to confront the challenges we face together. Engaged California is about using new avenues and tools to listen to Californians from across the state on issues that impact all of us.” Government Operations Agency Secretary Nick Maduros

Engaged California is a first-in-the-nation deliberative democracy program designed to give Californians a unique opportunity to share their thoughts and connect with other people on topics that are important to them. It enables Californians from all walks of life to inform and shape state policy through honest, respectful discussions. The program is modeled after successful digital democracy efforts in Taiwan, which helped increase consensus-building and build governance powered by the people.

Engaged California is different from a poll or town hall, and is not designed to mimic social media. The platform is at the intersection of technology, democracy, and state government. The goal is to encourage constructive discussions as a new way to find common ground, a process known internationally as deliberative democracy.

Governor Newsom first announced California’s goal to launch a statewide deliberative democracy effort with Engaged California in February 2025, launching a pilot program as part of the state’s response to the LA firestorms. The pilot sought input from thousands of local voices to help shape recovery efforts. Impacted residents helped identify and prioritize recovery needs that led to 19 recommendations for government action.

Governor Newsom announced the next pilot in July 2025 as part of the Governor’s executive order to advance an efficient, effective, and engaged state government. More than 1,450 state employees participated and provided more than 2,500 ideas.

The participation-to-contribution ratio for both pilots shows something powerful: when people feel genuinely heard, they invest in the process.

“Engaged California has proven to be the most dynamic tool for listening to communities at scale. California is home to 33 of the top 50 AI companies worldwide. This topic supports the Administration’s efforts to understand how people feel about this emerging technology, while developing a plan for leaders to respond to its potential impacts on everyone.” California Office of Data and Innovation Director Jeffery Marino.

AI, the California way

In 2023, Governor Newsom signed an Executive Order to study the development, use, and risks of artificial intelligence (AI) technology throughout the state and to develop a deliberate and responsible process for deployment of AI within state government. Since then, the state has taken meaningful steps to keep this new technology at the forefront for Californians:

The Governor’s most recent Executive Order strengthens California’s procurement processes and raises the bar for AI companies seeking to do business with the state. The order aims to incentivize responsible business practices to prevent the misuse of technology, while expanding the state’s responsible and ethical use of AI to make government more efficient, effective and engaged.

Birthplace of modern tech

California works closely to foster tech leadership and create an environment where industry and talent thrive. This is why California is home to the most tech companies in the nation. California is the global leader in technology and is balancing its work to advance AI with commonsense laws to protect the public, while also embracing the technology to make our lives easier and make government more efficient, effective, and transparent.

California currently has laws that help:

Partners in innovation

In advancing Engaged California, the Government Operations Agency and the California Office of Data and Innovation (ODI) are working in partnership with Carnegie California, the West Coast office and program of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to lead the development of this program and its supporting deliberative engagement tools. Other program design partners and advisors for this initiative include scholars and leaders from the American Public Trust, the Berggruen Institute, Stanford University’s Deliberative Democracy Lab, UC Berkeley, Harvard University’s Center for Internet and Society, the San Francisco Foundation, Project Liberty Institute and the Kapor Center.