Garth Coates Solicitors Highlights Self-Sponsorship as a Key UK Immigration Route for Genuine Entrepreneurs

The UK immigration law firm explains how genuine founder-led businesses can use the Skilled Worker route, provided strong evidence and compliance knowledge.

The Home Office is entitled to refuse abusive applications, but genuine founder-led businesses must be judged on evidence, not refused simply because the applicant is a shareholder or director.” — Michele Coates

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garth Coates Solicitors has published a new business immigration update explaining the self-sponsorship route and the importance of strong evidence for genuine entrepreneurs, founders and shareholders seeking to work in the United Kingdom through their own UK companies. The article , titled “Self-Sponsorship Skilled Worker Route: Why Genuine Founder-Led Businesses Need Strong Evidence,” explains that “self-sponsorship” is a commonly used term, but it is not the name of a separate UK visa category. In legal terms, the application is made under the Skilled Worker route, where a UK company obtains a sponsor licence and sponsors an individual in a genuine eligible role.The route has become increasingly important because the UK no longer has the former Tier 1 Entrepreneur route for new applicants. Many genuine businesspeople who wish to establish, invest in or grow a UK company now consider a company-led Skilled Worker structure as a possible option, provided the company and the role meet the requirements set by the UK Home Office, the government department responsible for immigration, visas and sponsor licensing Garth Coates Solicitors explains that self-sponsorship applications are often examined carefully by the UK Home Office, particularly where the company is newly established or where the applicant is also a founder, director or shareholder. This does not mean that such applications are prohibited. However, the business must be able to show that it is genuine, active, properly structured and capable of complying with sponsor duties.The firm notes that newly formed companies may face particular scrutiny. A company registration certificate, business plan and bank account may not be enough on their own. The UK Home Office will usually want to see a clear commercial purpose, evidence of trading or business activity, financial capacity, suitable systems and a genuine need for the proposed Skilled Worker role.According to Garth Coates Solicitors, refusal is not uncommon where the evidence does not clearly explain the business, the role, the salary, the company’s trading position or why the founder or shareholder is genuinely required in the UK. However, a refusal does not always mean that the business is not genuine. In appropriate cases, the firm assists clients by reviewing the refusal, identifying issues in the decision or evidence, and advising on the most effective next steps.The firm emphasises that it does not encourage artificial or abusive applications. Sponsor licensing carries serious compliance duties, and companies must be prepared to meet UK Home Office requirements before and after a sponsor licence is granted. A self-sponsorship structure should be used only where there is a genuine UK business, a genuine role and a genuine commercial need.Garth Coates Solicitors has a strong reputation for assisting genuine entrepreneurs, investors, directors and companies with business immigration matters. The firm advises on sponsor licence applications, Skilled Worker visas, self-sponsorship structures, refusal issues, compliance requirements and standard Skilled Worker recruitment for UK employers hiring overseas workers.About Garth Coates SolicitorsGarth Coates Solicitors is a London-based immigration law firm advising individuals, families, entrepreneurs and businesses on UK immigration matters. The firm assists with sponsor licence applications, Skilled Worker visas, self-sponsorship structures, business immigration, family visas, settlement, appeals and complex immigration matters.

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