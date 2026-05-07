CPA Leadership Group, LLC Launches Leadership Platform to Drive Scalable Growth for Top CPA Firms

CPA Leadership Group, LLC announces the launch of its comprehensive leadership development and coaching company designed for the accounting industry.

By creating high-capacity leaders, firms can scale their leadership capabilities concurrently with their business growth, while protecting their distinct culture and client relationships.” — Co-Founder Philip J. Whitman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPA Leadership Group, LLC today announced the launch of its comprehensive leadership development and coaching company, designed specifically for Top 100 CPA firms and those who want to be on that list.Developed as a strategic partnership, CPA Leadership Group brings together the industry expertise of Whitman Advisory , the global leadership voice of Maxwell Leadership , and the proven systems and frameworks of Lions Pride Leadership . The result is an integrated solution that equips firms with the clarity, structure, and leadership capacity required for sustained growth.As accounting firms expand to meet increasingly complex client demands, leadership structures often fragment across diverse roles, geographic offices, and generations. This fragmentation creates misalignment, placing pressure on operational efficiency, the client experience, and long-term business continuity.CPA Leadership Group solves this critical gap, guiding firms toward a unified corporate strategy that optimizes daily operations and accelerates revenue growth.As a distinguishing element of this partnership, CPA Leadership Group, LLC is co-founded by John C. Maxwell, widely recognized as one of the most influential leadership voices in the world. Through Maxwell Leadership, his proven principles have shaped Fortune 500 CEOs, executives, and millions of leaders globally. Formed through this strategic partnership, the organization brings together unmatched industry insight, world-class leadership development, and proven systems and frameworks into one integrated leadership solution.As Maxwell shares:“The CPA profession is one of the most influential industries in the world. These firms don’t just manage numbers, they help shape decisions, guide organizations, and impact communities and nations every day. I’m honored to come alongside leaders in this profession and add value to those who multiply value to so many.”CPA leaders can expect seamless integration into their existing organizational structures, minimizing disruptions and increasing their productivity. The executive training emphasizes cost-effective, practical methods to prepare the next generation of firm partners.“By intentionally cultivating high-capacity leaders, firms can scale their leadership capabilities concurrently with their business growth, protecting their distinct culture and client relationships while future-proofing the firm in a highly competitive market,” comments industry leader and Co-Founder Philip J. Whitman. “We are pleased that learning and development expert Jason McKeever joins us as our President of the CPA Leadership Group to bring his deep experience in the space.”About CPA Leadership Group, LLCCPA Leadership Group, LLC is a strategic partnership between Whitman Advisory, Maxwell Leadership, and Lions Pride Leadership. Dedicated to serving top CPA firms nationwide, the organization delivers proven systems and frameworks that build intentional, sustainable leadership cultures. By integrating deep industry expertise with world-class leadership development, CPA Leadership Group equips firms to align their leadership teams, scale their operations with clarity and consistency, and build lasting organizational value and impact.For more information, visit www.CPALeadershipGroup.com

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