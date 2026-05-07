Molitor Named Pax River Police Officer of the Year 2026

Sgt. Kevin Molitor was named Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s Police Officer of the Year for 2026 in a special ceremony hosted by the St. Mary’s County Commissioners and Department of Aging and Human Services.Molitor, a Naval District Washington Police Officer stationed at Pax River, joined the air station’s Security Department in January 2022, and has been cited as being aa cornerstone of leadership and professional excellence in that time by his superiors. Prior to joining NAS Patuxent River’s federal police force, he served 10 years with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, where he honed the tactical and interpersonal skills that define his service at Pax.

“Sgt. Molitor’s leadership style is hands-on, consistently leading by example,” stated Col. Stephen Schuyler, NAS Patuxent River chief of Police. “He is frequently seen out in the field, not only overseeing his officers but also actively participating in tasks alongside them. This approach fosters a positive and supportive environment where his officers feel guided and mentored. His dedication to being a visible, approachable leader has earned him the respect of his team, with his commitment to their success further reinforcing his role as both a supervisor and a mentor. Sgt. Molitor’s ability to coach and guide junior officers helps ensure that they grow and develop in their roles, which benefits the department as a whole.”

Since his promotion to Sergeant in July 2023, Molitor has distinguished himself not only through operational oversight but through his profound commitment to personnel development. As Delta Shift Patrol Lead, Molitor plays a key leadership role, excelling in the management of daily operations and leading subordinate officers. Beyond his primary responsibilities, Molitor is noted for his readiness to step into various roles, whether responding to calls for service, conducting traffic enforcement, taking reports, or serving as the Duty Armorer. Additionally, he functions as a Field Training Officer and steps in as Watch Commander when necessary, showcasing his flexibility, versatility, and unwavering commitment to the department. His willingness to take on multiple roles speaks to his adaptability and commitment to the department.

Most recently, Molitor assumed the role of the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Coordinator and became an Emergency Vehicle Operator Course Instructor. He has also become a NHTSA certified Standardized Field Sobriety Testing Instructor. Gaining this certification is paramount in the certification of both Navy Master-at-Arms and Civilian Police Officer’s training requirements to maintain compliance within the training of DoW Law Enforcement Personnel.

“The feedback Sgt. Molitor has received from colleagues, supervisors, and community members has been overwhelmingly positive, reinforcing his outstanding reputation,” added Schuyler. “His professionalism, unwavering dedication, and positive attitude leave a lasting impression on all those who work with him. Sgt. Molitor’s contributions to the department and the community make him an invaluable asset and a true embodiment of the qualities of an outstanding law enforcement officer.”