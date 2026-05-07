Kitchel Injury Law Sponsors the 45th Annual Capitol Hill Classic 10K Run

Sign up for Washington, DC's largest and oldest 10K race, sponsored by Kitchel Injury Law and benefitting Capitol Hill Cluster School

The firm’s sponsorship of the Capitol Hill Classic reflects the founder’s strong commitment to promoting safer streets for cyclists and pedestrians.” — Kitchel Injury Law

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kitchel Injury Law, a personal injury law firm serving clients across Washington, DC, Virginia, and Maryland, is sponsoring the 45th Annual Capitol Hill Classic , the oldest and largest 10K in Washington, DC. With a deep passion for making DC’s streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians, Allyson Kitchel and her team are honored to participate in this year’s race and promote their mission of protecting the rights of bikers, walkers, and families navigating the challenges of DC traffic.On Sunday, May 17, 2026, local families, children, and even pets will gather for the 10K, 3K, and Kids’ Fun Run to raise money for the Capitol Hill Cluster School, a DC public school serving over 1,100 students across three campuses: Peabody Primary School, Watkins Elementary School, and Stuart-Hobson Middle School. All proceeds from the run fund essential school programs like field trips, art supplies, teacher training, and classroom projects.Whether this is your first race or you are returning, there’s a historic trek in store for everyone at their own pace. The Capitol Hill Classic features a 10K that begins at Peabody Primary School, taking runners past iconic landmarks like the U.S. Capitol, Supreme Court, and Anacostia Riverwalk Trail. The 3K follows a route to Lincoln Park and back, while the Fun Run is a single lap around Stanton Park.Registration includes access to a USATF-certified course, a bib, timing chip, technical race T-shirt, and post-race snacks and water, with a free bike valet available at the start and finish line. Sign up to run or volunteer online through the Capitol Hill Classic website.About Kitchel Injury LawFounded in 2019 by Allyson Kitchel, a former insurance defense attorney, Kitchel Injury Law uses insider knowledge to take on negligent drivers and ensure clients get the support they need after accidents.With over 20 years of experience, Kitchel Injury Law is committed to making real change, both for individual clients and the community. Whether it’s helping a family after a devastating car accident or standing up for a cyclist hit by a negligent driver, Kitchel Injury Law works to make DC and Northern Virginia streets safer for everyone.The firm’s sponsorship of the Capitol Hill Classic reflects the founder’s strong commitment to promoting safer streets for cyclists and pedestrians. As an advocate for those who bike and walk to work, Allyson understands the importance of making Washington, DC, a safer place for everyone on the road. The firm's Washington, DC, personal injury lawyers can file your insurance claim or lawsuit if you were hit by a driver or injured in another negligence-based accident.

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