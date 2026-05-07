Garth Coates Solicitors Comments on New 30-Month Refugee Leave Rules and the Need for a Balanced Asylum System

The firm says genuine refugees must be protected, but the UK asylum system must also maintain public confidence and prevent misuse.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garth Coates Solicitors has published a new legal update examining the Home Office’s move towards shorter grants of refugee leave and a more temporary model of protection for many new asylum applicants.The article, titled “ New 30-Month Refugee Leave Rules: A Shift Towards Temporary Protection and Greater System Control,” explains the practical and legal implications of the Home Office’s decision to make refugee protection subject to review every 30 months for many adults claiming asylum from 2 March 2026.According to the Home Office announcement, adults and accompanied children claiming asylum from that date will receive a 30-month period of protection if granted, with their position reviewed at the end of that period. Protection may be renewed where a person still faces danger in their home country, while those whose countries are considered safe may be expected to return.The new Garth Coates Solicitors article considers the policy from a balanced legal and public-interest perspective. It recognises that the United Kingdom has obligations towards people fleeing war, persecution and serious harm, while also noting the Government’s stated objective of restoring order and control to the asylum system and reducing incentives for irregular migration.“Genuine refugees must be protected, but the asylum system must also remain credible, controlled and evidence-based,” said Garth Coates Solicitors. “The correct balance is not between being for or against asylum seekers. The correct balance is between protecting those who genuinely need sanctuary and ensuring that the system is not misused.”The article explains that the new 30-month model may have significant consequences for individuals and families granted protection in the UK. Instead of receiving a longer initial grant of leave, many recognised refugees may face repeated renewal applications, more frequent reassessment of their protection needs, and a longer period of uncertainty before settlement.However, the article also notes that periodic review may be justified where circumstances in a person’s country of origin change. The key legal question will be whether the Home Office applies the policy fairly, carefully and with proper regard to individual evidence.The issue has already attracted legal attention. A report published on 6 May 2026 stated that two Sudanese asylum seekers are legally challenging the Home Office’s policy reducing refugee leave from five years to 30 months.Garth Coates Solicitors’ article advises applicants to keep clear evidence of the date of their asylum claim or further submissions, to preserve Home Office correspondence and screening records, and to seek advice if there is uncertainty about whether the old or new framework applies.The full article is available here: https://garthcoates.com/new-30-month-refugee-leave-rules-uk-2026/ About Garth Coates SolicitorsGarth Coates Solicitors is a London-based immigration law firm advising individuals, families, businesses and entrepreneurs on UK immigration matters. The firm assists clients with asylum and human rights claims, refugee leave, family reunion, settlement, appeals, judicial review, sponsor licence applications, Skilled Worker visas and complex immigration challenges.Garth Coates Solicitors is authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority under SRA number 491304.Media ContactGarth Coates Solicitors22 Little Russell StreetHolborn, London WC1A 2HLUnited KingdomPhone: +44 (0)20 7799 1600Website: https://garthcoates.com Email: office@garthcoates.com

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