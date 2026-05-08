Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Announce Expansion into Washington State Seattle & Bellevue Offices

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®. Trial Attorneys Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong lead the specialized Sexual Abuse and Assault Division at Karns & Karns, providing dedicated nationwide representation for survivors of institutional and rideshare-related misconduct.

Premier trial firm brings its "Trial-First" philosophy and specialized advocacy for 18-wheeler accidents and institutional abuse to the Pacific Northwest.

We are thrilled to bring our firm's resources and 'Trial-First' philosophy to the people of Washington” — Bill Karns

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a family-owned trial powerhouse with over $300 million recovered, has officially expanded into the Washington legal market with two new flagship locations: the Columbia Center in Downtown Seattle and the heart of Bellevue.The Differentiator: Trial Lawyers vs. Billboard LawyersThe Pacific Northwest's legal landscape is increasingly crowded with high-volume advertising firms—often referred to as "billboard firms." While these entities spend millions on marketing, they often lack the in-house resources to take a case to trial, frequently referring sensitive or complex matters to outside counsel.Karns & Karns is entering Washington to provide a direct, "Trial-First" alternative."Washington families deserve to know who is actually handling their case," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "A billboard firm is a marketing machine; a trial firm is a litigation machine. When an insurance company sees a billboard firm on the other side, they offer a low settlement because they know that the lawyer doesn't want to set foot in a courtroom. When they see Karns & Karns, they know we are prepared for a verdict."Division I: Personal Injury & Catastrophic Accident LitigationThe firm’s Washington accident division specializes in high-stakes litigation against corporate defendants and negligent drivers on the I-5, I-405, and I-90 corridors. The firm provides expert representation for:18-Wheeler & Commercial Truck Accidents: Aggressive advocacy against national shipping fleets.Commercial Delivery Truck Crashes: Holding major tech and logistics companies accountable for driver negligence.Motorcycle, Car, and Pedestrian Accidents: Trial-ready representation for high-impact collisions.Slip and Fall & Premises Liability: Holding property owners accountable for safety failures.Wrongful Death: Relentless representation for families who have suffered a tragic loss.Division II: Sexual Abuse & Institutional AdvocacyLed by trial attorneys Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong, this dedicated department handles sensitive survivor claims in-house, ensuring total confidentiality and trauma-informed care:Rideshare Sexual Abuse: Pursuing justice for survivors of misconduct or assault occurring on major rideshare platforms.Foster Care Abuse & Neglect: Holding state agencies and private providers accountable for children's safety.Workplace & Institutional Abuse: Taking on powerful organizations that failed to protect the vulnerable.The "No-Fee Guarantee"Karns & Karns ensures that elite legal representation is accessible to everyone through their strict No-Fee Guarantee:Zero Upfront Costs: Clients pay nothing to start their case.Firm Advances All Expenses: Karns & Karns pays for investigators, experts, and filings.No Win, No Fee: The firm receives a fee only if it wins. If there is no recovery, the client owes nothing.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned law firm with a national reputation for courtroom excellence. With over 2,500 five-star reviews and $300 million recovered, the firm refuses to function as a "referral mill," ensuring every client receives direct trial expertise.Washington Office Locations:Seattle Office (Columbia Center):701 Fifth Av, #4200Seattle, WA 98104Bellevue Office:10655 NE 4th St, #630Bellevue, WA 98004General Inquiries:1-800-4THEWIN (1-800-484-3946)

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