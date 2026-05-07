Joe Carter of Twin Flame Group Featured in 'How to Survive & Thrive' Special Edition w/ Reebok Founder Joe Foster

Too many founders chase growth without building freedom. Scale means nothing if everything still depends on you. Success means nothing if you lose yourself building it. Real wealth is building something that still matters when life gets hard. If your business cannot operate without you, it is not an asset yet. Structure creates freedom. Systems create value.

Twin Flame Group founder Joe Carter shares his story of business growth, loss, resilience, and legacy in the global book series.

Life will hit you harder than business ever will. Build something that still matters when it does.” — Joe Carter

ARGYLE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, business strategist, and Twin Flame Group Founder & CEO Joe Carter has been featured as a co-author in the internationally recognized “How to Survive & Thrive” Special Edition alongside legendary Reebok founder Joe Foster and a collection of influential entrepreneurs, athletes, and leaders from around the world.The One Golden Nugget series highlights powerful stories of resilience, leadership, perseverance, and personal growth. Carter’s chapter delivers an honest look into his entrepreneurial journey — from building and exiting multiple businesses to navigating profound personal tragedy, including the loss of his son, Cody.Known for his philosophy of transforming revenue into transferable value, Carter has become recognized for helping entrepreneurs scale businesses strategically while reducing owner dependency. Through Twin Flame Group and his partnership with The Franchise Consulting Company, he has advised founders across scaling, franchising, business valuation, and exit preparation. Most founders aren’t building businesses — they’re building jobs they can’t escape,” Carter shares in the feature. “If your business depends on you, you don’t own a business — you own a responsibility.”His chapter goes beyond business strategy and explores themes of family, mental health, resilience, and legacy. Carter openly discusses the emotional impact of losing his son and how that experience permanently changed his definition of success.“Life will hit you harder than business ever will,” Carter says. “Build something that still matters when it does.”The feature also highlights the role his wife, Holli, has played throughout every season of life and business. Carter often describes her as his “twin flame,” explaining that where he brings structure, she brings grace, and where he pushes forward, she grounds him.Following the loss of Cody, Carter became deeply involved in suicide prevention awareness through his support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. He believes honest conversation around mental health is critical.“The stigma surrounding even the word suicide often prevents society from having the deep conversations needed for healing, understanding, and prevention,” Carter explains.In addition to founding Twin Flame Group, Carter serves as Partner at The Franchise Consulting Company and Franchise Owner of DFW Pearce Bespoke. His experience includes consulting on more than 400 transactions representing over $14B in business valuations through private equity advisory work.The release of “How to Survive & Thrive” Special Edition further positions Carter as a voice for founders seeking not only financial success, but sustainable businesses, meaningful leadership, and lasting legacy.

How to Scale for Value — Not Just Revenue (Strategic Growth Blueprint) #strategicgrowth

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