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Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 06, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 07, 2026 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Pet Food Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: Albright’s Raw Pet Food Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Fort Wayne, IN – 6 May 2026

Albright’s Raw Pet Food of Fort Wayne, Indiana out of an abundance of caution is voluntarily recalling one lot of its Chicken Recipe for Dogs Complete and Balanced because this lot has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella can cause illness in pets that consume contaminated products and can be transmitted to people. Pets infected with Salmonella may show lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain, though some pets may show no symptoms. Asymptomatic pets can still shed Salmonella in their feces and saliva and spread it to people and other pets. Pet owners should contact a veterinarian if their pet has eaten the recalled product(s) and shows symptoms, or if infection is suspected. Salmonella infections in people can be serious and sometimes fatal. Infections can occur through handling contaminated product, contact with pets that have eaten it, or contact with contaminated surfaces (e.g., bowls, utensils, countertops). The risk of human illness increases if hands and surfaces are not thoroughly washed and cleaned. Symptoms in humans may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever; severe cases may lead to arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, or urinary tract symptoms. Young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe illness. People experiencing symptoms a er contact with the recalled product(s) or an exposed pet should reach out to their healthcare provider.

The products being recalled are sold as frozen 1 lb. bricks in clear vacuum packaging which are generally distributed in 30 lbs cases. The brand name and lot number of the product being withdrawn are listed in the table below:

PRODUCT NAME/UPC SIZE Best Buy / Expiration Lot Code Albright's Raw Pet Food – Chicken

Recipe for Dogs Compete and

Balanced formula /

20855404008367 1lb pouch (30lb case) 28-Apr-27 C001730

The lots referenced above were distributed directly to consumers nationwide and to a small number of select retailers in MA, CA, SC, NC, WI, NY and direct online sales. No illnesses associated with these lots have been confirmed or reported .

This recall follows routine sampling conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, during which product samples were tested for Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, and Escherichia coli, with the lot identified above reported as positive for Salmonella species in 1 composite sample.

At this time:

No reports of illness in either pets or humans have been associated with these lots

The level or load of the pathogen present has not been quantified

Third-party confirmatory testing is still pending

While we continue to evaluate all available data, Albright’s Raw is proceeding with this voluntary recall to ensure the highest level of safety and transparency.

Consumer Guidance:

Customers who have purchased Chicken Recipe for Dogs Complete and Balanced, 1 lb Bricks from the lots specified are advised:

Do not feed this product to pets.

Any product from the listed lots that has not yet been consumed should be thrown out or destroyed in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access it.

If consumers have any product from the identified lots in their possession and desire a refund, please submit a receipt and pictures of the product to info@albrightsraw.com along with information on place of purchase. If you have questions or concerns, please email Albright’s Pet Food at info@albrightsraw.com.

Albright’s Raw is conducting further investigation on, including third-party laboratory testing, to better understand this finding. We remain committed to producing safe, high-quality, biologically appropriate pet food and will continue to update our customers and partners as more information becomes available. This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the United States Food and Drug Administration.

For questions or assistance, please contact: info@albrightsraw.com or 866 729-4738

-Albright’s Raw Pet Food