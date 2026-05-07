Artisan Venture Tours Expands Full-Service Offerings to Include Flight Coordination for Corporate Retreats and Events

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LIVINGSTON, MT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artisan Venture Tours, a premier corporate retreat and event planning company based in Livingston, Montana, is proud to announce the expansion of its full-service capabilities to now include flight coordination and travel booking for clients worldwide.As organizations continue to prioritize seamless, end-to-end experiences for their teams, Artisan Venture Tours is evolving its services to meet growing demand for fully managed travel solutions. With the addition of flight planning and coordination, the company now offers a truly comprehensive approach to corporate retreat and event execution - from initial concept to final departure.Elevating the End-to-End Retreat ExperienceArtisan Venture Tours has built its reputation on designing customized corporate retreats, team-building experiences, and executive events across the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe.With this latest expansion, clients can now rely on a single trusted partner to manage not only accommodations, activities, and logistics, but also the complexities of group travel and airfare coordination.“Planning a retreat should feel exciting, not overwhelming,” said the team at Artisan Venture Tours. “By incorporating flight coordination into our services, we’re removing another layer of stress for our clients and creating a truly seamless experience from start to finish.”Simplifying Travel for Teams of All SizesFrom small leadership teams to large-scale corporate events, Artisan Venture Tours now assists with:Group flight coordination and bookingFlexible travel planning across multiple departure citiesAlignment of travel schedules with retreat itinerariesOngoing support for travel adjustments and logisticsThis enhancement ensures that every aspect of the retreat journey is thoughtfully planned and professionally managed, allowing companies to focus on what matters most: their people.A Natural Extension of a Full-Service ModelArtisan Venture Tours already provides comprehensive planning services, including venue sourcing, accommodations, curated activities, and on-site execution.The addition of flight coordination further strengthens the company’s commitment to delivering fully customized, stress-free experiences that foster collaboration, creativity, and connection.By bringing travel logistics under one umbrella, Artisan Venture Tours continues to redefine what it means to offer a “full-service” corporate retreat experience.Supporting the Future of Corporate TravelAs businesses increasingly invest in meaningful, in-person experiences to strengthen culture and engagement, the need for streamlined travel coordination has never been greater.Artisan Venture Tours is meeting this demand head-on - offering clients a single, reliable partner capable of managing every detail of their retreat journey, from takeoff to touchdown.About Artisan Venture ToursArtisan Venture Tours is a Livingston, Montana-based corporate retreat and event planning company specializing in fully customized, end-to-end experiences. The company designs unique retreats across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe, combining outdoor adventure, cultural exploration, and professional development to create unforgettable team experiences.For more information, visit: https://www.artisanventuretours.com/

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