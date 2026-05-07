Gables Residential Returns to North Carolina, Adding Six Multifamily Communities to Portfolio

Cape Harbor The Willow Clear Run

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gables Residential, a national leader in the management and development of multifamily apartment communities, announced its return to the North Carolina market with six apartment communities joining its third-party managed portfolio in April and May. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone as the company reestablishes its presence in the region and continues to grow its national portfolio.“Expanding our third-party property management platform into North Carolina marks an important step for Gables. At Gables, our third-party business is built around being true partners to ownership. Entering the North Carolina market allows us to extend that philosophy to Wilmington and Charlotte—markets we believe are well-positioned for thoughtful, disciplined management. We are excited to support owners with the same care, accountability, and operational excellence that define our managed portfolio across the country,” said Donna Summers, President of Gables Management Company.Gables officially assumed management of three Wilmington-based communities on April 21. The Wilmington portfolio includes Cape Harbor, The Willow, and Clear Run, a strong mix of large- and mid-sized communities offering resort-inspired amenities, renovated interiors, and spacious apartment homes. Ideally located within one of the region’s most desirable coastal markets, these communities provide convenient access to waterfront destinations, retail centers, and key employment hubs throughout Wilmington.In May, three communities in Charlotte will be added to the portfolio, further expanding Gables’ presence in the state. With each new community, Gables remains focused on delivering the operational expertise and next-level service the company is known for to improve the lives of each resident who calls a Gables community home.About Gables ResidentialGables Residential is an award-winning, vertically integrated, real estate company specializing in the development, construction, ownership, acquisition, financing, and management of multifamily and mixed-use communities. Gables Residential owns, develops, and manages communities in high-growth U.S. markets such as Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, Orlando, Salt Lake City, Seattle, South Florida, Southern California, and metropolitan Washington, D.C. Gables also provides third-party management services in the above markets as well as in North Carolina, Tampa and North Florida.Gables manages approximately 27,000 apartment homes and has received national recognition for excellence in development, construction, management, sales, marketing, training, and benefits. These achievements reflect the impact of Gables’ experienced and dedicated team members, its superior knowledge of the markets served, and its expertise in development and management. For additional information about the company and its real estate portfolio and services, visit http://www.gables.com

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